Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez-Michael Lorenzen tandem can’t stop the Atlanta Braves in 9-3 loss

ATLANTA — Just as it seemed like virtually everything went right for the Phillies on Monday night, it seemed like virtually nothing went right for them in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Braves.

A few hours before the game, manager Rob Thomson said he’d like to use just two pitchers, Cristopher Sánchez and Michael Lorenzen, in the second game of this final regular-season series against the Braves. Sánchez only pitched four innings. Lorenzen came in in the fifth and could only record one out. By the end of the night, Thomson had used four relievers.

Sánchez (2-5), who had pitched well against the Braves last week, struggled this time around. The Braves collected three runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts, and one home run, a solo shot from Ronald Acuña Jr. that he hit on the first pitch of Sánchez’s outing.

Lorenzen, who was pitching in relief for the first time since 2021, hit a new low on Tuesday. After back to back singles by Acuña and Ozzie Albies, Lorenzen issued consecutive walks to Austin Riley and Matt Olsen. Two more runs then scored on Marcell Ozuna’s double before he loaded the bases again. Orlando Arcia drove in one last run with a sacrifice fly.

After Lorenzen struggled to induce swing and miss as a starter, there was hope that his stuff would play up out of the bullpen. But he was unable to finish guys with two strikes, a problem that has plagued him all year. His velocity ticked up slightly, but not enough to get batters to swing.

It has been a hard few weeks for him. Lorenzen pitches to contact, which can make his numbers fluctuate wildly from month to month. Right now, he is in a down period. He’s posted a 6.88 ERA over his last 35⅓ innings, with just barely more strikeouts (19) than walks (18). When he was acquired by the Phillies, he’d come off a month of July in which he pitched to a 1.14 ERA.

But since his no-hitter on Aug. 9, he has struggled. It didn’t get much easier for the Phillies from there. Yunior Marte entered in relief of Lorenzen and gave up Acuña’s second home run in the sixth. Ozuna also added another RBI single during Marte’s 1⅔ innings. In all, he allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

It didn’t help that Spencer Strider was pitching like his dominant self again, not the version that the Phillies got in last year’s National League Division Series. Strider allowed just one hit through his first five innings. He didn’t run into trouble until the sixth, and it might’ve just been because he was sitting for longer than expected as Lorenzen labored through the fifth.

Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber hit back to back singles in sixth, and Bryce Harper drove them in with a three-run home run. But that was the extent of the Phillies’ offensive damage for the night. They didn’t record a hit after Harper’s home run and struck out 14 times.