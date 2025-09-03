Brewers get an early jump on Aaron Nola in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss

MILWAUKEE — The first five Milwaukee Brewers hitters Aaron Nola faced on Wednesday night all came around to score.

Nola struggled with his fastball command in his start against Milwaukee, and things snowballed quickly. A walk, hit batter, two singles, and a homer scored five runs before he could even record an out.

The early deficit proved too much for the Phillies to overcome, as the Brewers evened the series with a 6-3 win.

The Phillies scratched across a run in the fifth inning when Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa, and Trea Turner combined for three singles. Castellanos scored on Turner’s single. Weston Wilson cut the Brewers’ lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning with a towering 444-foot two-run homer, which finally knocked Milwaukee starter José Quintana from the game.

Turner singled and Kyle Schwarber walked to put two runners on against Aaron Ashby in the seventh to bring Bryce Harper to the plate representing the tying run. But Harper grounded into a force out and J.T. Realmuto struck out to end the rally.

The Phillies outhit the Brewers, 9-6, but grounded into three momentum-stifling double plays.

Nola settled in somewhat after the disastrous first inning. In the second, Harrison Bader and Wilson collided in left-center field while diving for a ball hit by Brice Turang, who wound up with a triple. But Nola stranded him there with back-to-back strikeouts.

Nola allowed another earned run in the fourth when Jake Bauers singled, stole second, and scored on a double from Turang.