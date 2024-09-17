Bryce Harper homers and Zack Wheeler dominates on the mound in Phillies’ win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — A stellar outing from Zack Wheeler against the Brewers and some firepower from Bryce Harper lifted the Phillies over the Brewers, 5-1, on Tuesday night.

Wheeler’s four-seam was extremely effective, touching 97 miles per hour and inducing 13 swing-and-misses. As a result, he leaned heavily into the pitch, turning to it 64% of the time.

The Brewers ended his shutout bid in the fourth inning, when William Contreras singled and then scored from first on a Garrett Mitchell triple. Wheeler was able to strand Mitchell at third base with a swinging strikeout — which came via his four-seam — and forced a line out to right field.

Wheeler cruised through the rest of his outing, only allowing one more single until he was lifted for Matt Strahm after the seventh inning.

In his previous start against the Rays, Wheeler didn’t have his sharpest command and walked three batters. On Tuesday, he did not issue a single walk and was more efficient, needing just 99 pitches to finish seven innings.

Outside of a solo home run from Nick Castellanos in the second inning, the Phillies couldn’t get much going off Brewers starter Frankie Montas until their third time through the order. Montas recorded ten strikeouts, tying his season-high.

Kyle Schwarber began the sixth by beating out the throw on a softly hit grounder to third for an infield single. Harper then connected on a cutter left over the heart of the plate and launched it to center field. It marked his third home run in the last four games, after ending his nearly monthlong homer drought on Saturday.

In his return from the injured list, Edmundo Sosa doubled to lead off the seventh. He came around to score on an unusual infield hit from Schwarber, who hit a ball softly towards Milwaukee relief pitcher Jake Bauers. The ball deflected off Bauers and into no-man’s land through the infield, allowing Schwarber to reach first and the Phillies to tack on another run.

They tacked on another insurance run in the ninth. Johan Rojas walked, stole second, and was driven home by a Trea Turner single. Jeff Hoffman retired the side in order to lock up the victory.