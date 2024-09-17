Phillies reinstate Edmundo Sosa from the injured list and send Buddy Kennedy to the minors

MILWAUKEE — The Phillies have reinstated infielder Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

Sosa, who had been sidelined with back spasms since Sept. 7, played two games on a rehab assignment in Lehigh Valley before rejoining the team in Milwaukee. Sosa is batting .264 with 30 RBIs this year, and is also a key utility piece in the infield. According to StatCast data, Sosa ranks in the 91st percentile of infielders in outs above average with six.

To clear space on the 28-man roster, the Phillies optioned infielder Buddy Kennedy to Lehigh Valley. Kennedy, a Millville, N.J., native and the grandson of former Phillie Don Money, was recalled by the Phillies on Sept. 6. In seven games with the big-league club this season, Kennedy went 2-for-10 with a double and two RBIs.

Kennedy came up clutch in big spots, driving in the tying run on Sunday against the Mets while the Citizens Bank Park crowd chanted his first name. He joined Cal Stevenson and Kody Clemens as recent triple-A call-ups who have made significant impacts for the Phillies at the plate.

“Guys get called up because of injury or for whatever reason, and they come through,” manager Rob Thomson said last week. “And I think it’s a testament to our clubhouse and how our veteran guys make the younger guys or the new guys feel comfortable and needed and wanted. And they relax and just be themselves.”

Catcher Aramis Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Lehigh Valley. Garcia was designated for assignment on Sunday to open a spot for Alec Bohm’s return from the injured list.