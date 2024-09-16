Phillies leave seven baserunners stranded as Brewers take series opener

MILWAUKEE — In Monday’s heavyweight battle between two of the top teams in the National League, the Phillies had their chances to jump on the Brewers and shrink that magic number even further in the process.

The Phillies outhit Milwaukee, 11-8, but left seven men on base and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The missed opportunities piled up, sinking the Phillies, 6-2, in the series opener.

“Sixth and seventh [innings], runners at first and second. Nobody out. We scored one run total,” manager Rob Thomson said. “We got enough hits to score some runs, and we had chances, but it just didn’t happen.”

Baserunning miscues hurt the offense. In the third inning, Cal Stevenson was thrown out attempting to run from first to third on a Trea Turner single. Turner then jumped too early trying to steal second and was easily caught by Milwaukee pitcher Aaron Civale.

The Phillies also grounded into two double plays.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez allowed three runs, and he missed some opportunities, too. Suárez had 16 two-strike counts on Brewers hitters, but only five of those resulted in strikeouts.

“I think I was battling myself tonight,” Suárez said through a team interpreter.

Suárez’s fastball velocity was about the same as his previous outing; his four-seam averaged 91.4 mph and sinker averaged 90.2 mph. But he utilized his changeup more often and limited Milwaukee to four hits, rebounding well from the career-high 12 hits he allowed against the Rays.

However, Suárez had to grind through counts and issued three walks, which hurt his efficiency. His 104 pitches were the most he’s thrown since May 21, and he lasted just five innings. Suárez has not finished six innings in his last six starts.

“I think my pitches were good overall,” Suárez said. “I threw a couple of good curveballs. I felt really good with my changeup as well. ... I think that tonight was one of those nights where I wasn’t as sharp in two-strike counts as I usually am.”

Suárez stumbled coming off the mound to field a ball in the fourth inning and jammed his right wrist. He was checked out by trainers and, after throwing a few test pitches, remained in the game. He struck out the next batter swinging and then pitched a 1-2-3 fifth, his only such inning of the game.

Suárez said that he felt fine and that the tumble wasn’t serious.

The Brewers struck first, stringing together a walk, single, and double by William Contreras to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the third. Former Phillie Rhys Hoskins tacked on another run an inning later, scoring from third on a sacrifice fly.

“They’re a dangerous offensive club,” Thomson said. “They’re very dynamic. I mean, they can beat you in a lot of ways. They bunt, they hit-and-run, they steal bases.”

José Alvarado took over for Suárez in the sixth inning and allowed his first runs since his return from the restricted list. Joey Ortiz got a hold of Alvarado’s cutter and sent it into the right-center gap for an RBI triple. Ortiz was driven home by a single from nine-hole hitter Brice Turang.

Brandon Marsh put the Phillies on the board in the fifth with a solo home run to left field. They added another run in the seventh, after Bryson Stott singled and J.T. Realmuto was hit by pitch. With two strikes, Kyle Schwarber bit on a sinker outside, but made just enough contact to poke it through the left side of the infield and drive in Stott. That was the extent of the Phillies’ scoring.

The Brewers stole three bases — including two by Blake Perkins — on Realmuto and Tanner Banks in the seventh inning. After stealing third, Perkins scored on a sacrifice fly.

Banks, a left-handed pitcher, has allowed nine stolen bases since arriving in Philadelphia at the trade deadline. Thomson said the Phillies have been working with Banks on holding runners.

“He’s trying to change his tempo, and he did a little bit of that tonight, but we’ve still got some work to do there,” Thomson said.