José Alvarado has five scoreless appearances since returning from restricted list: ‘He’s pitching free’

José Alvarado seems like a different pitcher in September.

The lefty returned to the Phillies on Aug. 31 after six days on the restricted list, which he spent time at home in Venezuela attending to a family situation. In five appearances since he returned, Alvarado hasn’t allowed a single run, and has only given up a single hit. He pitched a perfect eighth inning on Wednesday against Tampa Bay during the Phillies’ 3-2 win, touching 98.7 miles per hour with his sinker.

“He’s just pitching free. Nothing’s on his mind,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s good, whatever the problem was, he took care of it, and he’s relaxed. He’s just getting after it.

“He looks like the real Alvy.”

The return to form also brings a return to high-leverage innings. Amid Alvarado’s July struggles — he posted an 8.31 ERA over the month — Thomson moved him to earlier innings in an effort to reduce pressure on him.

Alvarado pitched two consecutive high-leverage eighth innings in the Tampa series, rising to the occasion both times. He earned the win on Tuesday and recorded a hold on Wednesday.

“What can I say?” Alvarado said afterward through a team interpreter. “It all seems like the best thing in the world when you’re on the best team in baseball, with the best record in baseball, the best teammates in baseball, and it all just feels so nice when you’re in that position, and also when you’re in front of the best fans that do everything to support us and that show up every single day.”

Alvarado’s cutter has been one of the reasons he’s been so effective this month. According to Statcast data, his cutter has a swing-and-miss percentage of 69.2% in September. In August, that figure was 45.7%.

When asked how he’s been feeling about the pitch, Alvarado needed no translation.

“Everything right now is awesome,” he said. “I don’t need to change nothing.”

Realmuto, Schwarber return

The Phillies have two key members of their lineup back for a pivotal homestand against the Mets.

Neither J.T. Realmuto’s bruised left knee nor Kyle Schwarber’s hyperextended left elbow required a stint on the injured list. But Realmuto sat out four consecutive games, while Schwarber hasn’t played since the third inning of Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Both stars started against the Mets on Friday, just in time for a series that gives the Phillies an opportunity to take a big step towards clinching the NL East for the first time since 2011.

Schwarber, who set a MLB record with his 14th leadoff home run of the season prior to his injury, had initially been listed in the Phillies’ lineup on Wednesday. He was scratched prior to game time after having difficulty swinging in the cages, and Bryce Harper slotted in at designated hitter. Thomson said Schwarber’s swing is now back to normal.

Realmuto had told Thomson he was ready to play on Wednesday as well, but Thomson opted for Aramis Garcia to start behind the plate for Zack Wheeler. The off-day on Thursday gave the 33-year-old catcher two extra days off his feet.

Other injury updates

Alec Bohm (left hand soreness) took ground balls in the infield pregame on Friday. He did some machine work in the batting cages with his regular bat on Wednesday after previously working with a shorter bat.

His left hand and wrist were taped up on Friday, though Thomson said he doesn’t think Bohm is currently feeling pain when he swings. He hasn’t discussed a rehab assignment with Bohm, but Thomson “would like him to go on one.”

Austin Hays (kidney infection) did his prep work and threw on the field, and said he felt better than he did on Wednesday. Thomson said Hays will “possibly” be ready to return before the end of the regular season.

Edmundo Sosa (back spasms) did all regular nongame activities, including batting practice on the field. He will run the bases on Saturday, and the next step is a few at-bats in triple-A.

Spencer Turnbull (right lat strain) threw batting practice on Friday at the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater, Fla., and he touched 92 miles per hour. Thomson estimates he threw around 30 pitches. He is scheduled to throw another batting practice session on Monday, and the Phillies will determine next steps after that.