The Phillies will change pitching coaches for a fifth straight season after Bryan Price announced his retirement on Sunday, following just one season on the job.
Price, 58, joined the Phillies last October shortly after Joe Girardi was hired. He came to the Phillies as an experienced coach and respected voice, but that was not enough to overcome the front office’s construction of baseball’s worst bullpen since 1930.
- J.T. Realmuto’s price tag will be high, and the Phillies will have plenty of competition for their star catcher | Scott Lauber
- Mike Arbuckle: Cherry Hill native J.J. Picollo is a perfect fit for Phillies’ GM job | Bob Brookover
- Phillies’ Adam Morgan undergoes elbow surgery, likely to miss the start of the 2021 season
“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”
Price replaced Chris Young, who was fired after one season. Rick Kranitz was the pitching coach in 2018, and Bob McClure had the job from 2014-17. The Phillies could replace Price with Dave Lundquist, who has been the assistant pitching coach for two seasons after spending 11 years as a coach in the team’s farm system.
The starting rotation under Price finished last season with a 4.08 ERA, an improvement from the 4.64 mark it had in 2019, but the bullpen had a 7.06 ERA. The Phillies used 24 relievers to cover 60 games after signing just one major-league free agent -- Tommy Hunter, for less than $1 million -- last offseason.
The bullpen struggles proved to be the primary reason why the Phillies missed the playoffs by one game, which led to general manager Matt Klentak being reassigned.
The Phillies were already looking toward a busy offseason. They need to align their front office and possibly hire a new leader of their baseball operations department. They need to negotiate with catcher J.T. Realmuto, who becomes a free agent five days after the World Series, as well as finalize their starting rotation and rebuild their bullpen. And now they also have to find a pitching coach.