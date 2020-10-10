Of all the issues facing the Phillies in a ninth consecutive autumn without a playoff appearance – from the challenges of re-signing imminent free agents J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius to the chore of overhauling a historically terrible bullpen, all within the parameters of a payroll that likely will be reduced from a franchise-record level before the coronavirus – how the baseball operations department will be run and by whom is as intriguing as any.