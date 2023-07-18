Bryce Harper’s debut at first base for Phillies is delayed — maybe until the weekend

If you were expecting Bryce Harper to play his first game at first base Tuesday, well, blame it on the rain.

Harper was unable to do his usual pregame work at first base Sunday because steady rain delayed the Phillies’ game at Citizens Bank Park by three hours. He couldn’t practice Saturday, either, because of a day-night doubleheader, so the Phillies decided to push back his debut by a few days. —

After previously saying Harper would play first base this week against the Brewers, manager Rob Thomson would not commit to a specific series or day. It’s possible Harper doesn’t play first base until the weekend series in Cleveland.

“We’ll just see how he comes in [Wednesday],” Thomson said.

Asked what Harper has to do in practice before being ready for a game, Thomson said “just general work.”

“There’s no boxes to check,” Thomson said. “We just need to get him out there, get him moving, get him ground balls and things like that.”

Thomson said Harper feels “comfortable” at first base but knows “it’s more my decision than his” about when he will make his first start at the new position.

The Phillies want to get a look at Harper at first base before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. If he’s able to play the position — and early returns have them believing that he will be — they can move Kyle Schwarber to designated hitter and consider acquiring a righty-hitting outfielder to play left field.