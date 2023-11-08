Phillies to play Bryce Harper at first base, likely moving on from Rhys Hoskins

Bryce Harper will play first base going forward, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday at the general manager meetings. Dombrowski reportedly called Rhys Hoskins on Sunday to tell him about their decision.

”[Harper] said, ‘I’ll do whatever is good for the club,’” Dombrowski said to reporters. “The more we talked about it internally, we just think it’s a good situation for us and a good situation for him.”

Dombrowski said he envisions Harper as the first baseman and Kyle Schwarber as the designated hitter for “the majority of the time.”

» READ MORE: Will Bryce Harper stay at first base or return to the outfield? The Phillies’ answer should be both.

When asked what this means for Hoskins’ future with the Phillies, Dombrowski declined to go into specifics but said this is “the situation” they are in, and that Hoskins, a free agent, understood.

”I did talk to Rhys on Sunday, and let him know of the situation,” Dombrowski said. “We absolutely think the world of Rhys and Jayme. They are wonderful people who have done so much for the community. I don’t want to 100% close any doors but I’d say that’s the situation. He understood. If he’s not back with us, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Hoskins, 30, is the longest-tenured position player on the Phillies, who drafted him in 2014. He missed all of the 2023 season after suffering an ACL injury during spring training. He has spent his entire career with Philadelphia, slashing .242/.353/.492 over six seasons with a .846 OPS and 148 home runs.