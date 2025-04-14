Phillies’ Bryce Harper reveals the gender of his fourth child with Trea Turner’s help

Trea Turner had a secret.

Before Monday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Turner received a text message telling him the gender of Bryce Harper’s fourth child. Harper had enlisted his shortstop to help him reveal what his family’s new addition would be.

Harper ordered a blue bat and a pink bat for the game, and asked Turner to give him the corresponding one for his first at-bat on Monday, while his family looked on from the stands.

“I was confused at first, but I think he wanted to share that moment with us and I think it was pretty cool,” Turner said. “He’s a pretty creative guy, and he let us know in our team meeting, that he wanted to share the moment with everybody, and he was nice enough to ask me to do it.”

» READ MORE: Taijuan Walker’s scoreless streak ends in Phillies’ 10-4 series-opening loss to the Giants

Harper and his wife Kayla, already have a son, Krew, and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn. He believed he was having another girl, so Turner decided to mess with him a little bit before the official reveal by swinging around the pink bat in the dugout.

“And then I handed him with blue one. I said, ‘You’re not gonna need that pink one,‘” Turner said. “And he was just excited. I think he would be excited either way, but now he’s got two of each.”

Harper has incorporated his family into his plate appearances before. Last August, he used a bat designed by his children for Player’s Weekend.

He is also the second Phillies player to do a gender reveal while up to bat this year. Bryson Stott wore a pink armband while during an at-bat on April 5 to let a Phillies fan know they were having a baby girl.