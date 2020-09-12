Everyone remembers Aug. 22 as the night when Bryce Harper put forth the bold -- and now famously clairvoyant -- goal for the struggling Phillies to “go on a streak and win nine out of 10” games.
But that was also the last night that Harper hit a home run.
Entering play Saturday night in Miami, it had been 82 plate appearances since Harper took Atlanta Braves lefty Robbie Erlin deep in the first inning on Aug. 22. It isn’t only Harper’s power that has vanished either. After being arguably the best hitter in the National League for the season’s first month, Harper dragged an 8-for-60 (.133) rut into the fourth of seven consecutive games against the Marlins.
It’s enough to keep a slugger, not to mention his hitting coach, awake at night. But after watching Harper and working with him over these last 2 1/2 weeks, Phillies hitting coach Joe Dillon has a theory.
“One of the things that makes him so great is he’s one of the best competitors around, and when he’s not getting the results and he feels like he’s not helping the team with production, I think he pushes the issue and he expands the strike zone,” Dillon said Saturday. “I think it kind of compounded a little bit on him, where he’s trying to do too much.”
Makes sense. Think about it: After getting walked off in Atlanta on Aug. 22, the Phillies had a 9-13 record. Rhys Hoskins had not yet gotten hot at the plate. Ditto for Andrew McCutchen. The bullpen was a mess (some things don’t change). Harper, batting .343 with seven homers and a 1.192 OPS, was arguably the hottest hitter in the National League, and if his comment about the urgency of winning nine of 10 games was any indication, he likely felt a responsibility to keep carrying the team.
Despite his recent funk, Harper has continued to draw walks (18 in his last 17 games) and get on base. But he has pled guilty to swinging at a few too many pitches out of the strike zone that he would ordinarily lay off.
Even when he’s going well, Harper rarely gets cheated with a big left-handed swing. But as Harper’s power drought has gotten longer, Dillon conceded swing has become even more violent, causing his head to move and throwing off his timing.
“He’s trying to make things happen, and when you’re trying to make things happen, your swing can get a little big at times,” said Dillon, whose work with Harper dates to 2018 as assistant hitting coach for the Washington Nationals. “Your swing gets big and your barrel actually goes down and your decision-making goes down and it spirals a little bit on you.”
Dillon is encouraged by Harper’s swing in the last few games. He crushed a 400-foot flyout in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park and snapped an 0-for-18 schneid with a line drive in his final at-bat Friday night.
“He’s a couple feet away from a couple homers,” Dillon said. “Millimeters, milliseconds, that’s what this game is about. He’s close. He’s had some better at-bats. I think he’s going to get going again.”
Utilityman Scott Kingery (back spasms) was scheduled to play Saturday at the alternate site in Lehigh Valley but likely won’t rejoin the Phillies until they return home Tuesday. Same for center fielder Roman Quinn (concussion), who took batting practice for the first time in Lehigh Valley. ... Former Phillies top prospect Sixto Sanchez will start one of Sunday’s games for the Marlins. The Phillies have not yet named their starters for Sunday in part because they’re determining Zack Wheeler’s (fingernail) status for Monday.