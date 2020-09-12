Makes sense. Think about it: After getting walked off in Atlanta on Aug. 22, the Phillies had a 9-13 record. Rhys Hoskins had not yet gotten hot at the plate. Ditto for Andrew McCutchen. The bullpen was a mess (some things don’t change). Harper, batting .343 with seven homers and a 1.192 OPS, was arguably the hottest hitter in the National League, and if his comment about the urgency of winning nine of 10 games was any indication, he likely felt a responsibility to keep carrying the team.