It may seem like something from an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — seriously, it’s actually a plot point in their Season 13 episode about the Eagles wining the Super Bowl — but one Phillies fan didn’t watch Bryce Harper’s epic eighth-inning home run in Game 5 of the NLCS. You know, the one that essentially sent them to the World Series.

She was at the game. She just wasn’t watching.

Instead, Mary Sweeten was in the bathroom. And she chose that moment to go for a higher purpose: Superstition.

At least that’s how she explained it when responding to a prompt from the always fun Twitter handle @FranzkeLA, a reference to the team’s two radio broadcasters, Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen. The tweet asked for reaction videos to Harper’s home run.

Sweeten, who declined to comment for this story, had apparently been in the restroom while some runs were scored during a wild Game 4 on Saturday night. So in Game 5, while the Phillies were up to bat in the eighth inning and behind by one run, she went back in the bathroom to try her luck again.

And in case you’re wondering, the timing wasn’t coincidental. The trip was planned.

So she was in the bathroom at Citizen’s Bank Park when Bryce came to the plate, representing the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a potential NLCS clincher. That’s when this happened.

Unfortunately — or thankfully — there was no video to accompany Mary’s particular tweet, unlike some of the other replies that @FranzkeLA received, but we thank Mary for her service nonetheless.

There is, however, no shortage of fan videos of Harper’s monumental home run. And thanks to @FranzkeLA’s tweet, we have a ton of them. They include fans at the ballpark, at home, and even across the street at the Wells Fargo Center.

But the best ones are the ones from inside Citizens Bank Park, like this one that contains a celebratory Santa Claus — because he’s obviously a Phillies fan too. (Just look at his uniform!)

Listen to the crowd swell in this one, as you can hear a fan off camera calmly say, “This is your moment,” seconds before Harper blasts the Phillies into the World Series.

Here are some other views from around the ballpark.

Even some fans arriving early to the Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers game were able to watch it on the big screen.

Then there are the other videos of Harper’s homer. The ones with a bit more, let’s say, production value...

No matter how you saw it — assuming you weren’t in the bathroom helping provide the extra mojo it needed — you’ll likely never forget Harper’s home run.