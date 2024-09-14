Safe to say Bryce Harper looked like himself again in a convincing Phillies win against the Mets

For the past month, it’s seemed like Bryce Harper couldn’t buy a home run.

He’d come very close to ending the drought that had lasted since Aug. 9, especially in his at-bats this past week. On Tuesday, Harper had already finished a home run trot before a review of the play revealed fan interference and was ruled a double.

In Saturday’s 6-4 win over the Mets, Harper busted out of his homer slump in a big way. The Phillies only managed three hits off of Mets starter Luis Severino, but two of those were Harper homers.

Harper used the entire field to help the Phillies overcome an early four-run deficit. He ended his drought on the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning, sending a changeup opposite-field. In his next plate appearance, Harper worked a seven-pitch at-bat and crushed a sweeper to right field.

After Severino exited the game after the sixth inning, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto strung back-to-back singles in the seventh and were driven home on a double from Cal Stevenson that gave the Phillies their first lead. They tacked on an insurance run the next inning off an RBI double from Realmuto.

Stevenson also had a game-saving catch in the eighth. He jumped up onto the bullpen wall in center field to rob J.D. Martinez of a home run and preserve the lead.

The late surge was enough to overcome a shaky start by Phillies’ starter Kolby Allard. Manager Rob Thomson said pregame he hoped to get five or six good innings out of him on Saturday. But Allard, the latest pitcher to get a shot in the fifth starter spot, was removed after the third inning, with the Phillies trailing by four, and his pitch count already up to 67.

Allard’s command has been one of his strengths this season, particularly during his four previous appearances with the big-league club. But he struggled to locate the strike zone on Saturday, often falling behind in counts. He threw only nine first-pitch strikes out of 17 batters faced.

After only allowing two walks in his previous 18 innings with the Phillies, Allard issued three in the first inning to force in a run. The damage could have been even worse, but a flyout left the bases loaded for the Mets.

The Mets capitalized on a double, single, throwing error from third baseman Kody Clemens, and a triple to tack on three more runs in the third inning.

The Phillies bullpen was able to shut the Mets out the rest of the way. Taijuan Walker took over for Allard in the fourth. He pitched three innings and recorded his first scoreless appearance of the season. Orion Kerkering tossed a 1-2-3 seventh, Jeff Hoffman pitched the eighth, and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth.

Luisangel Acuña, younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., made his MLB debut starting at shortstop for New York. He recorded his first major league hit off Walker in the fourth inning.