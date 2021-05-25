When Bryce Harper didn’t appear in the lineup Sunday or Monday, the Phillies, through manager Joe Girardi, denied that his absence was injury-related.

Tuesday, the star right fielder went on the 10-day injured list.

Harper, hitless with 10 strikeouts in his last 16 at-bats, is out with a bruised left wrist/forearm, according to the team, an issue that Girardi said stems from getting hit by a pitch April 28 in St. Louis. The move is backdated to Sunday, leaving Harper ineligible to be reinstated to the roster until June 2.

“He’s just not ready to go,” Girardi said Tuesday before the Phillies continued their four-game series in Miami. “I thought he’d be ready on Monday or Tuesday. He’s not. So we decided to IL him.”

The Phillies are already without star catcher J.T. Realmuto (bruised left wrist) and shortstop Didi Gregorius (right elbow inflammation). Now they’re subtracting Harper from an offense that ranked 10th in the 14-team National League in runs scored and ninth in OPS through Monday night’s games.

Harper went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Saturday night against the Red Sox and reported soreness in his wrist to Girardi before Sunday’s game. Despite being asked multiple times about Harper’s health, Girardi was intentionally misleading for what he termed competitive reasons.

“I understand you want to know, but there are distinct advantages that I can give another club if they know everything that’s going on over here,” Girardi said. “I’m sorry that I had to do that, but we’re trying to win games. There’s sometimes I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do for our club.”

In his first two seasons with the Phillies, Harper started 212 of 222 games (95.5%) and appeared in 215, playing through a lower back injury in the second half of the shortened 2020 season. The only time he missed back-to-back games was when he went on a three-day paternity leave for the birth of his first child in August 2019.

But Harper has dealt with lingering back, wrist, and shoulder injuries through two months this season, appearing in 38 of the first 48 games.

Ironically, Harper didn’t suffer a head injury after being struck in the face by a 97-mph fastball April 28 in St. Louis. But the ball ricocheted off his left wrist/forearm, causing him to miss three games. He aggravated the injury when he used his hand to brace a fall around third base May 2 and missed four games.

Harper also missed time recently with a sore right shoulder.

Last weekend, Harper said he didn’t blame the injuries for his recent batting slump. He’s 2-for-25 with 13 strikeouts since May 15.

The Phillies reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list to take Harper’s place. Quinn had been sidelined for three weeks with a lacerated right index finger.

“I feel good,” Harper said. “I think I have good days and bad days. I’m getting to where I need to be health-wise. My back feels good. My wrist feels good. Shoulder is getting better by the day. There’s some pitches where I feel it, and there are some pitches where I won’t.”