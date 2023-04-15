Bryce Harper may not play in minors before returning from Tommy John surgery, Phillies manager Rob Thomson says

CINCINNATI — After breaking his left thumb and missing a total of 58 days last year, Bryce Harper made 10 plate appearances in two triple-A games, cut off his minor league assignment, and rejoined the Phillies’ lineup.

Based on that experience, how many at-bats might he need in the minors as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery?

“I really don’t know if he will go on an assignment,” manager Rob Thomson said Saturday.

At all?

“I mean, if he’s swinging the bat well and he feels good,” Thomson said, “I say why waste it?”

Harper has the same idea. In a conversation with The Inquirer, he conceded that he typically needs repetitions — “Usually 65 to 70 at-bats,” he said — to get his timing down in spring training. But he also suggested that he could get those reps without going to triple A.

“At that point, I just need to get back,” Harper said. “It’s good talent down there. It’s nothing against that at all. But big-league talent’s a little bit different. A big-league game is a little bit different. The more big-league talent I get to see, the better it’s going to be for me.”

Besides, as Thomson noted, Harper can tap into technology a growing number of teams have adopted within the last year. The Phillies, for instance, installed Trajekt Arc in the batting cages at Citizens Bank Park. The video projection system is programmable and can replicate the pitch mixes and deliveries of specific major league pitchers.

“You can put a video up there, and the machine will mimic a pitcher’s stuff, velocity, movement, pitches,” Thomson said. “That’s like getting at-bats, you know? It can allow us to kind of expedite the whole thing.”

Harper, who had a ligament reconstruction in his right (throwing) elbow on Nov. 23, has been taking batting practice, usually on the field, on a daily basis without restrictions for the past 2½ weeks. He hit a ball Friday that almost landed on the faux riverboat in straightaway center field at Great American Ball Park.

Tuesday will be another milestone for Harper, who is scheduled to face left-hander Ranger Suárez in a simulated game in Chicago before the Phillies take batting practice. Suárez is working his way back from a strained left elbow in spring training.

Extra bases

It’s virtually impossible to start a season any better than lefty reliever José Alvarado. Through Friday night, he struck out 16 of 23 batters without allowing a walk. ... Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (triceps) will make a rehab start Sunday for Lehigh Valley in Durham, N.C. ... Aaron Nola (0-2, 7.04 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday against Reds righty Luis Cessa (0-1, 7.00).