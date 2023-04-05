Aaron Nola sharp, but Phillies return home 1-5 after 4-2 loss to the Yankees

NEW YORK — If there was a positive to be gleaned from the Phillies’ 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon, it was that Aaron Nola looked better than he did on opening day. Nola breezed through his first six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He was efficient with his pitches. It wasn’t until the seventh inning that he allowed a walk, to Jose Trevino.

He was pulled after that. Nola allowed three earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk in his six innings. It was a far cry from his previous start, when he allowed five earned runs in what eventually became a nine-run fourth inning for the Rangers on Thursday.

Unfortunately for the Phillies (1-5), the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole was better. Cole allowed one earned run and three hits in 6⅓ innings. He had eight strikeouts and three walks.

Even though the Phillies weren’t able to run up the score, at least while Cole was on the mound, they did run up his pitch count. The right-handed starter finished with 103 pitches (68 of them strikes). Nola threw only 87 (62 of them strikes).

Thomson mentioned after Nola’s first start that he would try using a pitch clock in his bullpens to better simulate a game situation. Nola appeared more in rhythm and less rushed on Wednesday, which would indicate that he is starting to get used to it.

Phillies do damage against the bullpen

To no one’s surprise, the Phillies’ bats fared much better after Cole came out. After Cole walked Nick Castellanos, Jonathan Loaisiga entered the game, and he allowed a single to Bryson Stott and hit Alec Bohm with a pitch to load the bases with one out.

Jake Cave hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Castellanos. In the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit a 365- foot home run off Loaisiga, his second of the season.

Injuries mounting

The Phillies already had a slew of injuries to contend with, but that list got even longer on Wednesday. Moments before the game, center fielder Brandon Marsh was scratched from the lineup with a mild left ankle sprain. He is day-to-day.

First baseman Darick Hall was removed from the game in the fifth inning. He appeared to jam his thumb, which resulted in a right thumb sprain.

Long ejected

Home plate umpire Nic Lentz heard plenty of chirping, much of it from hitting coach Kevin Long, who was complaining from the dugout about Lentz’s strike zone. In the top of the fifth inning, while Jake Cave was at the plate, Lentz ejected Long from the game.