“J.T. is definitely big for us. He’s one of the best catchers in the major leagues,” Nola said. “For a pitching staff to have the same catcher for multiple years it’s important. It’s tough to change a different catcher every single year or every other year, to have the same guy you form a relationship with him, he forms a relationship with all the starting staff, all the relievers. The chemistry is there. But we’ll see what happens. I don’t make this decision, really. But I know we all want him around.”