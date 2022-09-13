MIAMI — Two months ago, Mike Trout announced his plans to play for Team USA next spring in the World Baseball Classic.

Since then, a cavalcade of stars followed, including the Phillies’ Bryce Harper.

It’s by design, Harper said Tuesday, that so many marquee players have signed on to compete in the tournament, which hasn’t always attracted big names. Harper, in fact, has never participated in the World Baseball Classic, even though it has been played four times beginning in 2006.

“We all kind of talked about it — me, Trout, Mookie [Betts], Trea [Turner], J.T. [Realmuto] — and this is kind of our year to do it,” Harper said before the Phillies opened a series against the Marlins. “We’re all 30, 31, 32. Once Mike came out and said he was going to be the first guy to do it, it was like, we’re all doing it. We’re all going to try our best to get over there and play.”

Team USA’s pool play is scheduled for March 11-15 in Phoenix.

Ultimately, Harper may not be available. He said he’s still unsure if he will need elbow surgery after the season. He hasn’t been able to throw without pain since the middle of April because of a torn ligament and has been relegated to being a designated hitter.

If Harper needs surgery, he could be sidelined for several months. Shohei Ohtani, for example, had Tommy John elbow surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and returned as the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels on May 7, 2019.

“It’s something that we’ll have to talk about,” Harper said. “I’m going to put our [Phillies 2023] season ahead of [the WBC], of course. If I can get back within whatever months if I have to do something with my elbow, then I’ll get back. And if not, I’ll be cheering [Team USA] on from the sidelines as best I can.”

Harper, who announced last month his intention to play in the WBC, competed for Team USA in the 16-under and 18-under junior championships in Mexico and Venezuela, respectively, in 2008 and 2009. In 2009, he won a gold medal as part of a loaded U.S. team that included Manny Machado, Nick Castellanos, Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray, and Jameson Taillon.

Thus far, Team USA’s commitments for the WBC include Trout, Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado, Harper, Pete Alonso, Cedric Mullins, Betts, Tim Anderson, Kyle Tucker, Will Smith, Turner, and Realmuto. The team will be managed by former major leaguer Mark DeRosa. Ken Griffey Jr. will be the hitting coach.

Harper isn’t through recruiting, either.

“[Aaron] Judge is on the fringe right now,” Harper said. “Hopefully we can get him. Hopefully we can get some pitching. Maybe a guy like Max Scherzer or somebody, and we can all put it together.”

Team USA defeated Puerto Rico to win the WBC in 2017, even though many of the sport’s biggest start sat out the tournament. The U.S. team was led by Eric Hosmer, Christian Yelich, Adam Jones, and Marcus Stroman.

“Growing up, putting USA across my chest was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had,” Harper said. “I get chills thinking about it. It fires me up because it’s going to be such a great opportunity and so much fun. I know we’re all excited.”

Zack’s almost back

After Zack Wheeler’s encouraging 30-pitch bullpen session, interim manager Rob Thomson suggested the Phillies could have their ace back on the mound by next Tuesday or Wednesday night.

Wheeler has missed four starts with elbow inflammation. But if he’s able to return next week at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, he could squeeze in three starts before the end of the regular season.

The Phillies could follow a similar timetable to the beginning of the season. Wheeler didn’t make a start in spring training but started the season on time and gradually built his stamina by throwing 65, 66, 84, and 90 pitches in his first four starts.

“I’m thinking it will be better than that,” Thomson said. “He got off to a little bit of a slow start just because it was a short spring training for him. But he’s had a good amount of workload and now this is the time of year when your adrenaline really flows, so I’m thinking it might be better.”

Regardless, there’s no doubt Wheeler would make a difference if he’s able to start a game in a wild-card series.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Thomson said. “When he’s right, he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball. He gives the entire club confidence when he takes the mound. Let me put it this way: Every time Zack takes the mound, I expect us to win.”

Extra bases

Zach Eflin was available out of the bullpen, as expected, after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Eflin will pitch with a brace on his right knee for “support,” according to Thomson, who said he wanted to get Eflin into a game as soon as possible. ... The Phillies brought 54 minor leaguers to their Florida Instructional League camp in Clearwater. Among the invitees: infield prospect Hao Yu Lee and center fielder Justin Crawford, their first-round pick in July. ... Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA) will start Wednesday night against Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63).