CINCINNATI — Bryce Harper took batting practice for the first time Monday since he broke his left thumb. And if there was a question about how everything went, the Phillies star answered it by posting a four-second video on Instagram.

“You saw that,” interim manager Rob Thomson joked.

So did 1.7 million followers.

Harper, who didn’t accompany the Phillies on a six-game road trip, took 60 swings off a pitcher at Citizens Bank Park, according to Thomson, and reported back that he felt good. He also hit off a pitching machine.

It was another positive step for Harper, who has resisted putting a timetable on his recovery other than to say he would be back by “September-ish.” Phillies officials have indicated they think Harper will be ready to return on or about Sept. 1.

Thomson said Harper will do some light work in the batting cage Tuesday before taking batting practice again Wednesday. He will likely need a few more sessions of batting practice before going out on a minor league assignment.

Could Harper be in minor league games by this weekend?

“I’d say he’ll be getting close but probably not there yet,” Thomson said.

Harper will have several options for where to go. The Phillies’ top three minor league affiliates are home next week. Jersey Shore (high-A) and Reading (double A) will begin 12-game homestands Tuesday night, while Lehigh Valley (triple A) opens a six-game homestand on Aug. 23.