Phillies’ Bryce Harper wins the NL Silver Slugger Award at first base

Bryce Harper made history by taking home a familiar trophy.

For the third time in four seasons and the fourth time overall, Harper won a Silver Slugger award as the best hitter in the league at his position, MLB announced Tuesday night. But the Phillies star switched positions this season, moving from the outfield to first base, and became the first player to win multiple Silver Sluggers at the former and at least one at the latter.

The award is voted on by major-league managers and coaches.

In 145 games, Harper banged 30 homers, second among National League first basemen behind the Mets’ Pete Alonso. But Harper also batted .285 and slugged .525 for an .898 OPS, numbers that dwarfed Alonso’s .240 average, .459 slugging percentage, and .788 OPS.

The Padres and Dodgers had three Silver Slugger winners apiece: San Diego’s Manny Machado (third base), Jackson Merrill (outfield), and Jurickson Profar (outfield); Los Angeles’ Teoscar Hernández (outfield), Shohei Ohtani (designated hitter), and Mookie Betts (utility man). The other NL winners were Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, and Brewers catcher William Contreras.

In the AL, the winners were: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), second baseman José Altuve (Astros), shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), third baseman José Ramirez (Guardians), outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Yankees) and Anthony Santander (Orioles), catcher Salvador Perez (Royals), DH Brent Rooker (Athletics), and utility man Josh Smith (Rangers).

