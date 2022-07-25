Bryce Harper saw the doctor Monday in hopes of having the pins removed from his broken left thumb.

Instead, the Phillies star will have to wait another week.

Harper said X-rays showed his thumb is healing, just not enough to take out the three pins that were inserted three weeks ago to stabilize the fracture. Harper is expected to be re-evaluated next Monday.

» READ MORE: Disastrous weekend leaves Phillies looking to the future at the MLB trade deadline

”It just wasn’t time,” Harper said. “It’s healing good. Everything is in the right path. Everything is going good. It’s just not where we want it to be at this point to pull the pins and be successful with it.”

Harper broke his thumb when he got hit by a fastball on June 25 in San Diego. He had surgery three days later. Neither Harper nor the Phillies have put a timeline on his recovery.

The Phillies are 12-11 without Harper in the lineup, but the reigning National League MVP’s absence is taking a toll on the offense. They scored seven runs in three losses over the weekend and have just 42 runs over the last 14 games.

In 64 games this season, Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in.