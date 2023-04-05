Phillies’ Bryce Harper progresses to first regular batting practice

NEW YORK — Bryce Harper took regular batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Thomson said the plan is for Harper to hit on the field on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper took overhand toss from hitting coach Kevin Long. The 2021 NL MVP underwent Tommy John surgery in November to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament that prevented him from throwing. It is unclear whether Harper will return to right field in 2023, but he is progressing toward a return to the designated hitter spot.

The next steps in Harper’s rehab would be high velocity cage work, live batting practice, and eventually, a rehab outing. Thomson said he is unsure when Harper’s rehab outing could come.

”He feels great,” Thomson said of Harper. “And it’s not hitting that we’re concerned about. It’s sliding. We’ve got to get clearance from the doctor on that one first. If he slides headfirst he could rupture. And then we’re back to square one.”

When asked how Harper feels from a strength training perspective, Thomson said he believes Harper is “close.”

”I think we’re close to where he was before,” Thomson said. “In fact, he feels like his right arm is stronger than his left right now, because he’s done so much rehab on it. Got to even it out.”

