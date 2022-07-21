The evolution of walk-up music has transformed from an occasional ditty by a creative ballpark organist to become a staple in baseball history for players, fans and organizations.

But how did it start? In the 1970s, organist Nancy Faust would play the home state song of each White Sox’s player when they made way to the plate. Fans started to take interest, believing it contributed towards the way players performed.

Now, whether what is played is Led Zeppelin, Meek Mill, or any genre in between, players are recognized in their home ball parks by their song choices. They’re a window to each player’s personality and interests.

Over a long history of many song options, it wasn’t easy compiling a list of Phillies players with the best walk-up songs. Here’s the top 10.

Juan Pierre - Eye of the Tiger by Survivor

Pierre signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in 2012 and choose a Philly hit as his walk-up song — Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

The song released in 1982 and was the soundtrack for Rocky III.

Maybe Eye of the Tiger motivated Pierre, who batted .307. It sure did drive Rocky to beat Clubber Lang.

Roy Halladay - Good Times Bad Times by Led Zeppelin

Todd Zolecki and Jim Salisbury’s book, The Rotation: A Season with the Phillies and the Greatest Pitching Staff Ever Assembled, mentioned Kevin Camiscioli, former Phillies’ manager of video services. Camiscioli asked Halladay what he would want his warm-up music to be. Halladay said he could not care less because he couldn’t even hear it.

Camiscioli told the music director Mark Wyatt to play Led Zeppelin, and Good Times Bad Times was an excellent selection by Wyatt.

Chase Utley - Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

Zeppelin must have been playing throughout in the Phillies’ locker room. Utley didn’t care much about his walk-up song, but he finally decided on Kashmir.

“I went home, listened to it, and said, ‘You know what, the beginning of that is pretty cool. It creates some drama and has a good vibe,’” Utley said.

The best walk-up song moment had to be when Utley returned to Citizen Bank Park in 2016 as a Los Angeles Dodger. He walked up to bat with Kashmir playing in the background. Everyone in the crowd stood up and clapped for the six-time All Star, who won a World Series with the team in 2008.

Ryan Howard - R.I.C.O by Meek Mill and Drake

Howard used the song R.I.C.O by Meek Mill and Drake as his walk-up music in his final year with the team in 2016.

A fun fact about this song is that it was the last single the two artists collaborated on before their feud in 2015. The Philly-based rapper criticized Drake on Twitter after being upset with Drake’s non-involvement in the promotion of the album Dreams Worth More Than Money. Mill claimed Drake used ghostwriters to write songs.

Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2015

A couple of diss tracks later, the two put an end to their beef in 2018, dropping the single Going Bad.

Michael Saunders - Hypnotize by The Notorious B.I.G.

Saunders played one season with the Phillies in 2017. The outfielder struggled to a .205 batting average with six home runs, but had a superb walk-up song, featuring Biggie Smalls’ Hypnotize.

The R&B 90s hit was the last song released before Biggie’s death from a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.

Hypnotize has carried The Notorious B.I.G. legacy, being heard in films, TV shows, and in this case, a walk-up song.

Cole Hamels - Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Hamels used the famous rock and roll song Thunderstruck by AC/DC for his pitching warmups.

The single dropped in 1990, and is still memorable. When it comes to opening verses, Thunderstruck nails this with a guitar riff that builds up more and more throughout the song.

Billy Wagner -Enter Sandman by Metallica

Another pitcher who choose an iconic heavy metal song for warm-ups is Wagner with Enter Sandman by Metallica.

This has to be on Metallica’s list for greatest hits, as it is also one of the band’s most streamed songs and has often been played live at award ceremonies. Talking about a build up ― the 90s single doesn’t have any vocals until more than a minute in.

Garrett Stubbs - That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

Stubbs used the wit and easy sounds of That’s Life by Frank Sinatra as the catcher’s walk-up music.

This classic tune is a different pace than rock. That’s Life actually became a top five hit for Sinatra at a time when rock music dominated the charts in the 80s.

Zach Eflin - Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Eflin warms up before home games with the opening notes of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird. The relaxing 70s song helps balance Eflin’s emotions on the mound.

After Free Bird was released in 1973, the song became more popular over time. It was included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll and in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Bryce Harper - Flower by Moby

Harper, a man with a laundry list of superstitions that he runs through before every single game, most likely put some thought into his choice of walk-up music.

The slugger has three other songs he’ll walk-up to the mound — Paradise by Bazzi, Young Once by Sam Hunt, Ride Wit Me by Nelly and City Spudmost — but he has said he’s most associated with Flower by Moby.