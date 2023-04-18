Bryson Stott sets Phillies record with a hit in 17th straight game to start a season

CHICAGO — Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott on Tuesday set a modern day franchise record with a hit in his 17th straight game to begin a season.

With a leadoff single in the first game of the Phillies’ doubleheader against the White Sox, Stott extended his hitting streak to 17 games. He passed Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones, who had a 16-game hitting streak to begin his season in 1950.

Stott, 25, entered Tuesday’s game batting .380/.389/.507.