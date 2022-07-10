ST. LOUIS — Trying to make sense of the Phillies bullpen’s reversal of fortune? Reasons abound, from the emergence of Seranthony Domínguez as a late-inning force to interim manager Rob Thomson’s pattern of deploying relievers against specific pockets of a lineup rather than in a particular inning.

Look deeper, though, and you’ll find that the Phillies have gotten better at optimizing pitch usage to bring about more consistency and, in some cases, greater effectiveness.

“It’s just doubling down on being as intentional with our pitch usage as possible,” said pitching coach Caleb Cotham, who works in tandem with the team’s first-year director of pitching, Brian Kaplan. “You start looking at usage and you can see this pitch is performing fundamentally better than this pitch. So, let’s explore using it more and see how the hitters react.”

Case in point: José Alvarado.

Few pitchers throw harder than the Phillies lefty, whose sinker averages 99.4 mph. But his command comes and often goes, with a 14.5% walk rate through his six-year major league career.

The Phillies noticed that hitters tend to chase Alvarado’s cutter out of the strike zone. They increased his cutter usage from 11.3% in 2020 and 16.3% last season to 39.2%. Hitters are 3-for-34 (.088) with 24 strikeouts against it. And since he returned last month from a brief stint in triple A, he has a 1.64 ERA, 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 11 innings, including a 7⅔-inning scoreless streak.

“I would say Alvy is a strike-creator more than a strike-thrower, and he can create a lot of strikes right outside the zone with the cutter, specifically,” Cotham said. “That pitch, it’s top of the charts. It’s one of the better pitches in baseball. There’s not many left-handed pitchers that are even throwing that pitch.”

Another example: Andrew Bellatti. After signing the 30-year-old journeyman right-hander to a minor league contract in the offseason, the Phillies said they wanted him to throw his slider more often, citing his extreme ability to land it for a strike. Bellatti has turned to his slider 51.3% of the time in his 31 appearances, up from 38.6% last season with the Miami Marlins. Entering play Sunday, hitters were only 13-for-68 (.191) against it.

The Phillies have Nick Nelson throwing more sliders to complement his changeup as a fastball alternative. Connor Brogdon is throwing more cutters. Even veteran lefty Brad Hand has turned back to his slider more often. And so on.

It isn’t a new philosophy. For years, many teams, including the Phillies, have tried tapping into more advanced usage of offspeed and breaking pitches. But the Phillies have gotten better at identifying potential advantages, selling them to their pitchers through data and video, and implementing them.

“I think you’re seeing examples across the league where, if you have a good pitch, you can use it a whole lot,” Cotham said. “And the cool thing is you tend to just get better at that pitch, too. The more you throw it, the more you can throw it for a strike, throw it to this side of the plate, throw it that side of the plate.

“At the end of the day, fastballs do get hit a little better than offspeed pitches anyway. So, let’s find out where that line is, and let the hitter tell you what to throw rather than what, quote-unquote, the book might say.”

Front and center

Matt Vierling started a second consecutive game in center field against a right-handed pitcher Sunday, a departure from the Phillies’ recent allocation of playing time at the position.

Lefty-hitting Mickey Moniak had been getting most of the center-field at-bats against righties, but he is 3-for-27 with 10 strikeouts in his last 12 games.

“It’s not so much it’s hard to play Mickey as it is Vierling’s swinging the bat so well that he’s earned playing time,” Thomson said. “His on-base and his slug the last two weeks or a month has been really good — and playing all these different positions. So, let’s see what he can do in center field. If he’s swinging the bat and can play center field, that’s a premium position every day. So we’ll see what happens with that.”

Entering play Sunday, Vierling was 18-for-62 (.290) and reaching base at a .370 clip with three doubles, three homers, and a .484 slugging percentage in 24 games since getting recalled from triple A.

Extra bases

Thomson on his call to intentionally walk Albert Pujols in the eighth inning Saturday after the retiring Cardinals legend came up as a pinch-hitter: “I told Caleb, I said, ‘I guess I’m taking the bus home tonight.’” The Phillies are staying at a downtown hotel within walking distance of Busch Stadium. ... Lefty reliever Sam Clay, designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. ... The Cardinals scratched center fielder Dylan Carlson because of right knee soreness. Lars Nootbar started in his place. ... Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA) will start the series finale Monday night against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72).