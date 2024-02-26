No injuries after Phillies team bus involved in accident returning from spring training game

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Phillies team bus carrying staff and players was rear-ended by a car on I-75 in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer. No players or staff members were injured in the accident.

A few players stood outside the bus on the side of the highway while they waited for authorities to arrive at the scene. The Phillies had just played a spring training game, losing 7-6 to the Red Sox, in Fort Myers earlier that day.

The bus was transporting players back to the team’s complex in Clearwater.

