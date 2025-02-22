Buddy Kennedy spent his offseason training with Mike Trout to become as versatile as possible

LAKELAND, Fla. — Every weekday morning this offseason, Buddy Kennedy would get in his car at 4:15 a.m. to head to Mike Trout’s house.

Their workouts would start promptly at 5:15 a.m. at Trout’s house in New Jersey, which boasts a full gym, basketball court, and agility station. The two Millville natives first met when Kennedy was 13 and Trout was 20 after being introduced by a mutual friend, and have been working out together ever since.

“We’d be grinding for about two-and-a-half hours and then I’d go home and sleep ‘til 12 and go play golf at 1,” Kennedy said. “It was good; it was fun.”

This year, Kennedy had some new things he wanted to work on with Trout. Kennedy predominantly plays second and third base, but wanted to improve his skills in the outfield.

The 26-year-old has done some outfield work over the past couple years as he bounced between the Cardinals, Tigers, and Phillies organizations, and spent time in left field with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs last season. But Kennedy wanted to make himself as versatile as possible as he competes for the Phillies’ last bench spot.

“I’ve had a couple coaches always in past organizations come up to me and say, ‘Have you ever tried outfield? Would you like to try outfield?’ I’m always for it,” Kennedy said. “I just want to know the basics, so then I can try to be an elite outfielder, as best I can.”

Trout is an 11-time All-Star in center field, but made some appearances in left field in his first three seasons in the majors. He’s also transitioning to right field this season to prioritize his health. So this winter, Kennedy asked him for advice.

“What keys do you look for, and different things,” Kennedy said. “He gave me some tips and different drills to work on that I’ve carried into camp. So just trying to perfect them. And do everything I can to be in the best position when a fly ball comes my way.”

Trout’s home gym has high enough ceilings to where they could do drills indoors.

“Different drop steps and different things, try to come get the ball, just kind of basic things you would do in camp, trying to do it on the basketball courts,” Kennedy said. “It’s kind of hard, because the ball is a little bit more bouncier. But other than that, we try to just get the basics down.”

That outfield work has become even more important for Kennedy now that Weston Wilson is sidelined. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Saturday that he’ll be out for at least six weeks with a moderate oblique strain.

Since Wilson is right-handed and can play both infield and outfield, he had been leading the pack for the final spot on the bench. Kennedy is also right-handed.

“I think Buddy comes into play a little bit more,” Thomson said.

However, Edmundo Sosa is also getting outfield work this spring, and if he turns into a serviceable outfielder, that would open up a path for a left-hander like Kody Clemens taking the spot.

Kennedy has been in two big-league camps previously and has yet to make an Opening Day roster. For now, he’s just focused on doing the best job he can. He got off to a strong start in the Phillies’ opener on Saturday, filling in last minute at first base for Wilson in the 7-6 loss to the Tigers, and notching the Phillies’ first home run of the spring.

“If I play the best baseball I can, day in and day out, and do the right things at the right time, and if I make the team, if I don’t make the team, I can never hold my head down,” Kennedy said. “And I’m always positive about that. So if I could just keep it going and have good quality at-bats, make the routine play, play good defense, play good outfield, and if it all works out, it’d be a dream come true.”