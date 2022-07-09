ST. LOUIS — For a second game in a row, Alec Bohm provided the Phillies’ offense.

This time, he nearly threw it away.

But the Phillies overcame a costly throwing error by Bohm in the ninth inning when closer-du-jour Corey Knebel got out of a two-on, none-out jam to save a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals before another jam-packed crowd of 41,853 at Busch Stadium.

The game was scoreless through eight innings before the Phillies rallied in the ninth against Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley. Darick Hall led off with a double, Didi Gregorius reached on a bunt single, and Bohm lifted a sacrifice fly.

It continued a big weekend so far for Bohm, who homered twice in Friday night’s 2-0 victory and made a stellar backhanded play in the second inning Saturday to take a hit from Nolan Arenado.

Bohm’s blunder in the bottom of the ninth, a wide throw to second base, enabled the Cardinals to put the tying run on third base and the winning run on first. But Knebel, filling in because ninth-inning options Brad Hand and Seranthony Domínguez were unavailable, struck out Arenado, got Dylan Carlson to ground out, and Corey Dickerson to fly out.

Six days after giving up four home runs in a row to the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park, Kyle Gibson spun a gem. He allowed two hits in seven scoreless, walk-free innings, never allowing a runner beyond second base.

But Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson matched Gibson through six innings. The Phillies had two hits — both singles — against Hudson, then wasted back-to-back two-out walks in the seventh inning

Centers of attention

For much of the game, Carlson, the Cardinals’ center fielder, did a solid impersonation of Jim Edmonds.

Carlson hauled in Rhys Hoskins’ missile to the warning track in the first inning, robbed Gregorius with a sliding grab in the fourth, and retreated to reel in Matt Vierling’s line drive over his head in the fifth.

But Vierling wouldn’t be outdone. The Phillies center fielder — and a St. Louis native making his first career start in his hometown — dove for Carlson’s sinking liner in the seventh inning and hit his face on the turf, dislodging his sunglasses and leaving a divot in the grass, but holding on to the ball.