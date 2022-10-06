ST. LOUIS — In the days leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the Phillies discussed a deal for José Quintana. Now, they’ll have to face him in the playoffs.

Quintana will be the Cardinals’ Game 1 starter, manager Oliver Marmol announced Thursday, ending the suspense over St. Louis’ pitching plans on the eve of the best-of-three wild-card series at Busch Stadium. The Phillies will counter with ace Zack Wheeler.

» READ MORE: Bet on Zack Wheeler to give the Phils a 1-0 series lead Friday in St. Louis

In opting for Quintana, the Cardinals went with a left-hander against a Phillies lineup that is headlined by Bryce Harper and National League home-run king Kyle Schwarber, both left-handed hitters. Lefties batted .219 with a .557 on-base plus slugging percentage against Quintana.

To counter Quintana, who had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for the Cardinals after coming over in a deadline deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Phillies will start St. Louis native Matt Vierling in center field over lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh, interim manager Rob Thomson said.

”He’s really thrown well,” Thomson said of Quintana. “He has really good numbers against lefties.”

» READ MORE: Phillies-Cardinals questions: Who would start Game 1 against the Braves? Does 2011 matter?

Quintana faced the Phillies on July 29 in Pittsburgh before he got traded and shut them out for 5 2/3 innings.

Marmol also announced that right-hander Miles Mikolas will be the Cardinals’ Game 2 starter Saturday night. Mikolas had a 3.29 ERA in 33 starts this season. The Phillies will have Aaron Nola on the mound in Game 2.