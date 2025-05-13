Phillies vs. Cardinals rained out Tuesday; teams to play a doubleheader Wednesday

The Phillies announced Tuesday that their scheduled 6:45 p.m. game against the St. Louis Cardinals is postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday.

The game originally scheduled for Wednesday will remain at 1:05 p.m., and gates will open at 11:35 a.m. The makeup game will start at 6:15 p.m., with all gates opening at 5:15 p.m.

Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game. Aaron Nola (1-6,4.89) is scheduled to start the second game.

All tickets to Tuesday’s game will be valid for the evening game on Wednesday.

The Phillies dropped the series opener to the Cardinals, 3-2, on Monday night.