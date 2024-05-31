Against his former team, Edmundo Sosa’s blast powers the Phillies to victory

Edmundo Sosa stepped up to the plate in the second inning on Friday night with a runner on third and two outs. He was facing his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who had traded him to the Phillies at the deadline nearly two years ago.

Sosa was a different player back then. He was hitting .189/.244/.270 over 122 at-bats when the Phillies acquired him. He quickly jelled with the coaching staff in Philadelphia — hitting .315/.345/.593 for the rest of 2022 — but has reached a new level lately.

Sosa — who has been playing shortstop as Trea Turner recovers from a left hamstring strain — entered Friday’s game atop the National League in fWAR, with 1.3 since May 4. He has hit .307/.378/.591 over 30 games this season with four home runs.

The transformation from a part-time to everyday player isn’t always easy, but Sosa has adapted to it seamlessly. A big part of this is because of his prep work, but also a mindset change, thanks some help from a Hall of Fame teammate in St. Louis. In the first half of Sosa’s 2022 season, Albert Pujols preached the importance of maintaining the same routine — whether he was starting or not.

Sosa used to get angry about his limited opportunities. Not anymore.

“Now, I understand my position and what my role is on the team,” he said a few weeks ago. “And I don’t get angry anymore. I just go to the gym, I go to the trainer’s room, I go to the cages, and I work.”

He showed the full scope of that transformation on Friday, in a 4-2 win over St. Louis. Sosa took the first pitch he saw — a slider in the middle of the zone — over the center-field fence. He knew it was gone. He skipped as he left home plate.

At 439 feet, it was the longest home run of his career, and a consequential one. The Phillies only scored four runs on seven hits on Friday; two of those runs came from Sosa’s shot.

The pitching did enough to keep the Phillies in the game. Aaron Nola had an outing a few weeks ago that was remarkably similar to his start Friday night. Coincidentally, it was against the Cardinals. On April 10, he allowed only three hits — two of them home runs — over six innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

This time, he allowed three hits — two of them home runs — over 6⅓ innings with two walks and six strikeouts. It was a good night for him, overall. Nola did a good job of keeping hard contact to a minimum, with just five hard hits (contact that registered at 95 mph or higher) on the 96 pitches he threw.

It was more than enough to keep the Phillies in the game. Matt Strahm entered in relief of Nola in the seventh, and continued his run of dominance, with a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Strahm’s scoreless inning streak was snapped Tuesday night, but he still has another streak going — 22⅔ innings without allowing an earned run.

José Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 eighth capped by a diving stop by Bryson Stott that robbed Alec Burleson of a base hit. Jeff Hoffman earned the save, striking out two in a hitless ninth.