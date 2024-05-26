Phillies’ Trea Turner suffers a setback in his rehab from a hamstring injury

DENVER — Shortstop Trea Turner did higher intensity sprints on Saturday as he recovers from a strained left hamstring and came in feeling sore on Sunday, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Thomson said this is first time Turner has encountered a setback in his rehab since he was placed on the injured list on May 4.

“A little sore today,” Thomson said of Turner. “A little stiff. So we’re going to pull back a little bit. For how long, I don’t know. I’m not really concerned at this point, but give it a couple of days, for sure.”

Thomson expects this setback to alter Turner’s timeline. It’s unclear when he will run the bases, which is the next step in his rehab progression. Turner was initially supposed to do so in San Francisco this week.