Taijuan Walker struggles with command, Phillies drop series finale against Cardinals in extras

This time, the Phillies couldn’t change the subject for Taijuan Walker.

Not completely.

Oh, they tried. In their inimitable way, they overcame a pair of two-run deficits Sunday night, even tying the game on a rally started by, of all things, back-to-back bunts that traveled a total of 31 feet. And once again, a jam-packed crowd rocked Citizens Bank Park before a national television audience.

For a change, though, the Phillies came up short. Nick Castellanos struck out with the tying run on third base in the 10th inning of a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals that snapped a three-game winning streak just in time for Rhys Hoskins’ Brewers — it still sounds weird, doesn’t it? — to come to town Monday.

Maybe Hoskins’ return, or a hamstring injury suffered by Brandon Marsh in the eighth inning, or the Phillies’ preparations for this week’s trip to London, will be a distraction.

Because try as they might, Garrett Stubbs (shimmy at second base after an RBI double) and José Alvarado (yelling at the Cardinals’ dugout after holding them scoreless amid a home-run challenge in the ninth inning) couldn’t forestall the resurfacing of the only reasonable roster question for the 41-19 Phillies:

Should Walker remain in the rotation?

Back to that momentarily. For the record, Gregory Soto gave up the go-ahead run on a two-out single by Nolan Gorman, which scored the automatic runner from third base in the 10th inning. The Phillies’ last two losses have come in extra innings. They haven’t dropped a nine-inning game since last Monday night in San Francisco.

Making his seventh start since missing the season’s first month with an injured shoulder, Walker allowed two-run homers to Nolan Gorman in the first inning and Alec Burleson in the third. He struggled with his command, gave up a lot of hard contact, and exited after throwing 93 pitches in five innings.

Walker’s up-to-the-minute ERA: 5.73.

There’s little doubt, then, that the veteran righty is the weak link in the National League’s best rotation. But he’s also a No. 5 starter. All any team, even a World Series contender, asks of its fifth starter is to log innings each time his turn comes around, then take a seat during the playoffs.

Unlike most teams, the Phillies have another option. Spencer Turnbull had a 1.67 ERA in a half-dozen starts while Walker was sidelined and could step back in. But Turnbull might be needed to fill in for Ranger Suárez, who might not be ready to make his next start despite escaping serious injury after taking a line drive off the left hand.

Suárez and Walker are lined up to start Saturday and Sunday in London. Most likely, the Phillies will kick the can down the road with Walker for another few starts, even though he isn’t doing much to strengthen his case.

Walker’s best pitch is his splitter. He threw it more than one-third of the time last season. But it has been hit more often than usual lately, so he mixed in sinkers, sweepers, and even curveballs against the Cardinals.

Gorman tucked a cutter around the right-field foul pole for his homer. Burleson hit a full-count sweeper out to right. Walker gave up a double to Iván Herrera and a single to Michael Siani on splitters.

One common denominator on most of those hits: Walker fell behind in the count.

The Phillies rallied from 2-0 and 4-2 deficits, with considerable assistance from the Cardinals’ defense. St. Louis committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs against starter Lance Lynn.

In the second inning, Marsh was safe at second after shortstop Masyn Winn dropped the ball on a force attempt. Two batters later, Stubbs drove in Marsh with a one-out double. And one batter after that, Castellanos scored the tying run on Johan Rojas’ groundout.

The Cardinals were even more generous in the fourth inning. Lynn was unable to come up with Stubbs’ leadoff bunt before catcher Herrera made a high throw to first base on Rojas’ sacrifice. After Kyle Schwarber singled to load the bases, Bryson Stott re-tied the game with a two-run single.

But the Phillies couldn’t let Walker off the hook. Not completely.

Let the debate continue.