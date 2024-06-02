Ranger Suárez’s bruised hand improving, but with his next start uncertain, Phillies could turn to Spencer Turnbull

Ranger Suárez dodged a bullet, if not a line drive.

The swelling in Suárez’s left hand went down considerably Sunday, one day after he got hit near the base of his left thumb. And although the Phillies aren’t sure Suárez will start Saturday in London, as scheduled, manager Rob Thomson safely said the lefty escaped serious injury.

“[He’s] a lot better,” Thomson said before the Phillies wrapped up their three-game series against the Cardinals. “Really, really encouraging.”

Suárez is expected to pick up a ball within the next two days, most likely Tuesday, according to Thomson, at which point the Phillies will have a better idea of when he will pitch again based on how well he’s able to grip the ball.

The Phillies had Suárez and Taijuan Walker lined up to start Saturday and Sunday, respectively, against the Mets in London. If Suárez needs more time, Spencer Turnbull could slot in for him. The Phillies could also take advantage of days off Thursday and Friday to have Zack Wheeler start a game in London on full rest.

Turnbull, who opened the season in the rotation when Walker was out with a shoulder injury, pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Suárez. He has a 2.64 ERA in 13 games, including a 1.67 ERA in six starts.

Suárez took a 106-mph line drive from Alec Burleson off the hand in the second inning Saturday night. X-rays were negative, and he was diagnosed with a bruise below the thumb.

“I guess I need to throw better pitches, so that doesn’t happen again,” said Suárez, who was in a playful mood after the game.

Suárez has been the best pitcher in the National League so far, with a majors-leading 1.70 ERA through 12 starts. In 74 innings, he has allowed 43 hits and only 16 walks. Opponents are hitting .167 with a .485 OPS against him.

The Phillies will leave for London after Wednesday’s game against the Brewers. Regardless of whether he pitches, Suárez is likely to go on the trip, according to Thomson.

Sosa sits

The Phillies held out shortstop Edmundo Sosa — as a “precautionary” measure, according to Thomson — after his left hamstring tightened in the ninth inning Saturday night.

“He’s fine,” Thomson said. “He’s had hamstring issues in the past, and I just want to make sure that we calm it down and nothing happens. We don’t need any more hamstring [injuries] around here.”

Sosa is 22-for-71 (.310) with a .985 OPS in 22 starts since May 3, when Trea Turner strained his left hamstring. Turner is moving laterally to field grounders and ramping up his running, although the Phillies haven’t outlined a timetable for when he’ll progress to running the bases since he felt a recurrence of soreness last weekend.

Abel hobbled

Pitching prospect Mick Abel left a triple-A start in the fifth inning Friday night because he felt tightness in the middle of his back. Farm director Preston Mattingly said it’s “too early to tell” if the 22-year-old righty will make his next start this week.

The Phillies were hoping Abel might be ready to make his major-league debut later this season. But he has struggled in nine starts for Lehigh Valley, posting a 6.26 ERA and walking 30 batters in 41⅔ innings.

Righty reliever Griff McGarry, another pitching prospect, is dealing with a lower back issue that landed him on the injured list on May 24.

Extra bases

The Phillies scratched Kody Clemens from the lineup with back spasms. Whit Merrifield took his place at second base on Sunday. … In an emotional pregame ceremony held in conjunction with MLB’s Lou Gehrig Day to raise money and awareness to find a cure for ALS, Phillies players stood on the field alongside people afflicted with the disease, including MLB Network’s Sarah Langs. … The Phillies will bring a three-player taxi squad to London and add a 27th player to the active roster for the two games. The extra player will be on the bench. They can’t have more than 13 active pitchers. … Wheeler (6-3, 2.32 ERA) will start Monday night against the Brewers, who haven’t named a starter.