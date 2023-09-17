Phillies fall to Cardinals, 6-5, as Taijuan Walker struggles again

ST. LOUIS — Taijuan Walker has been consistent, but not in the way you want. For the last few months, he has consistently struggled. He hasn’t thrown a quality start since July 31 in Miami. He pitched to a 4.76 ERA in August, which, after another rough performance against the Cardinals in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss on Sunday, has now ballooned to a 7.84 ERA in September.

Rob Thomson said before Sunday’s game that he wanted Walker to throw strikes, and Walker was able to do that, for the most part. He allowed just one walk and did not allow a hit until his third inning of work. But once the Cardinals started to hit, they hit him hard.

Walker allowed back-to-back singles in the third. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-out double to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead. After he walked Alec Burleson, Walker allowed an RBI double to Nolan Arenado to make that a 3-0 lead. Things escalated quickly.

Luckily for the Phillies, the Cardinals’ defensive ineptitude helped them tie it up in the fourth. Bryce Harper walked and Alec Bohm singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Bryson Stott squared to bunt, which he popped up to second, and Bohm was caught in a rundown between first and second.

All of a sudden, while the Cardinals infielders were trying to chase down Bohm, Harper broke for home plate. Cardinals second baseman Juniel Querecuto couldn’t decide whom to throw to, and none of the Cardinals outfielders came in to cover second base during the rundown. Harper reached home safely and Bohm was safe at second.

A few at-bats later, with the bases loaded, Nick Castellanos grounded into what seemed to be an easy double play. Instead, shortstop Tommy Edman threw it to Querecuto, who threw it to Goldschmidt at first. It was not a good throw. The ball took a high bounce and Goldschmidt wasn’t able to field it. Two more runs scored for the Phillies.

But Walker was unable to capitalize on the momentum his team had given him. He allowed a solo home run to Goldschmidt and an RBI single to Arenado in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead. He finished his outing at seven innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Phillies, again, battled back. Bohm hit his 17th home run of the season in the eighth, a solo shot to left field. Castellanos added an RBI single to tie the score again, at 5-5. But Jordan Walker hit a two-out, solo home run off Seranthony Domínguez in the eighth to give his team the edge.

It was the third time in Domínguez’s last five outings that he has given up a game-tying or go-ahead home run.

The Phillies tried to rally in the top of the ninth, but to no avail. Bohm drew a one-out walk and Stott hit a single to put runners on first and second for J.T. Realmuto, who struck out. Johan Rojas flied out to end the game.