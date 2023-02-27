Opposite-field home run a ‘good sign’ for the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When Bryson Stott was a shortstop at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he used to watch clips of Nick Castellanos’ swing. It looked effortless and smooth but there was some real power behind it. Watching from the on-deck circle on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark, he saw it again.

“That’s the swing I remember,” he said. “That’s him right there.”

Castellanos would be the first one to tell you that he struggled at the plate last year, for multiple reasons. But on Sunday, when he launched an opposite-field, two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Twins, he evoked memories of the 2021 version of himself, or in Stott’s telling, the 2019 version.

Kyle Schwarber, who played with Castellanos on the Cubs in 2019, was also encouraged. It was just one at-bat, in one spring training game, but as he watched his teammate the plate, he saw a player who was calm and who wasn’t trying to do too much. Castellanos took the right pitches — notably, a slider away — waiting patiently for the pitch he wanted, a sinker in off the plate, and two strikes and two outs he sent it sailing 369 feet.

“That’s the pitch you’ll see him drive to right center,” Schwarber said. “It’s a good sign.”

Castellanos has been feeling good lately. He says he’s keeping his swing simple — less movements — but he also feels more relaxed at the plate. Over the past few days, he’s been up in the box, but on Sunday morning, he made one more change.

According to Castellanos, when he came into camp this morning, he saw hitting coach Kevin Long. Long asked him how his day went in Lakeland — Castellanos went 0-for-3 — and how he felt. Then, Long gave him a suggestion.

“I think we can get even closer [to the plate],” he told Castellanos. “How many times do you feel like a fastball in the zone has blown by you?”

“Not very many,” Castellanos replied.

“How many times do you feel like you’ve expanded off the plate because you feel like you need to attack away?”

“A lot,” Castellanos replied.

They decided to give it a try in batting practice. Castellanos said it felt “simple and repeatable” so he decided to bring it into Sunday’s game. Standing closer to the plate, he felt like he didn’t have to attack the outside corner as much, and could stay in his hitting position. The results speak for themselves.

Stott, for one, is just excited to keep watching the swing he grew up on.

“You watched me in college? I don’t know if that makes me feel old, or what,” said Castellanos.

“It was like three years ago, dude,” said Stott. “I could have said high school.”

Extra bases

Per the Phillies, first baseman Rhys Hoskins had a right knee meniscectomy in December, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He’s been fully functional in spring training so far, but hasn’t played in games yet because they’re trying to ease him in. He’ll be back the first game after the Phillies’ Fort Myers trip. Manager Rob Thomson said it was just the result of “wear and tear” from last year. ... Thomson said that the plan is to have Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Andrew Painter and Bailey Falter pitch the Phillies’ next four starts. They’re going to try to get two innings out of each pitcher.

