“He had a lovely voice,” said Long. “He got out there, started singing and I said to myself, `I guess I’ve never heard the anthem’s second verse.’ Then I realized he had no idea what he was singing. He wasn’t singing one word correctly. He was too far gone to stop, so we turned down the sound and the crowd started singing. At the end, he got booed. He left the field, walked up the ramp behind home plate, and left the ballpark. I never saw him again.”