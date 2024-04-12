‘I think they’re growing on me:’ Phillies react to City Connect jerseys ahead of Friday’s debut

The Phillies will debut their City Connect jerseys on Friday night, and so far, there are mixed reviews. Some fans like them, some don’t. Many players were grateful that the jerseys arrived on time (unlike the Texas Rangers, who won’t receive their City Connects until April 26).

Reliever Orion Kerkering was skeptical at first but has changed his views.

“I think they’re growing on me,” he said. “I think at first, when it first came out, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not a fan.’ But I think once I kept seeing them, I thought they looked cool.”

The jerseys are blue and black, with yellow and white lettering, coupled with black pants. A “Love” patch on the sleeve represents the LOVE sculpture in Center City, and the caps have an image of the Liberty Bell on them.

The Phillies will wear them for every Friday home game at Citizens Bank Park throughout the rest of the season. Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott said they were both fans.

“I’m excited,” Marsh said. “We’re all excited to put them on in front of our fans, in front of our city. So it’s going to be electric — no pun intended.”

“I like them,” Stott said. “We did our photo shoot in spring and had to hide all of our batting gloves and elbow guards and cleats and everything from you guys, but now they’re out. So I think it’s going to be cool to see some of the things the guys bring out. I kind of enjoy them.”

Stott took some creative liberties with his cleats to match the uniform. He got a custom-made pair from a company called Nxt Lvl Customs, with different sections of the city written on the back of the shoes. Everything from Olney to Fishtown to Germantown is represented.

“I like the switch-up,” Marsh added. “I like that they’re different from anything we’ve ever worn, at least in my time being here. This is the new-new. We’re excited to bring them out tonight.”

How Kerkering’s rehab assignment will help him this season

No one likes to start the season on the injured list. But Kerkering, who is nearing the end of his rehab assignment — for a right forearm strain — said he has found a silver lining. He plans to work in more two-seam fastballs into his repertoire this season so hitters can’t just sit on his slider. The rehab assignment allowed time to figure out how to use the new pitch best.

“I think [that time in the minors] helped a lot,” he said. “It was almost like … I wouldn’t say a blessing in disguise, but it helped me not worry as much about whether I’m locating it in. I think spring training I was kind of pressing a bit to figure out how to use it effectively. Between going from triple A back to low A, and back and forth, seeing different hitters and seeing what they do with it, I think it’s helped me a lot.

“I think it’s about trusting it more, and not overthinking where I want to place it. Just going for a strike like I do with my slider or four-seam — just throw it over the plate, and know it’s a good pitch and trust it.”

Kerkering has made five rehab outings (excluding an intrasquad game he pitched in Clearwater, Fla.). He’s allowed only two hits, no earned runs and walks, and struck out 10 in 4⅓ innings pitched. He said his velocity is where it normally is — in the high 90s — and his body feels good. The Phillies will give him a few days of rest and then decide when to take him off the injured list.

He is optimistic that the two-seam will help.

“I think it helps a lot, just because it just shows them an extra pitch,” Kerkering said. “It’s not like I have to throw it a ton, but adding it in the back of their heads, one is more vertical and the other is more horizontal, and they’re generally the same speed, give or take one or two miles per hour. I think it helps a lot that they have to look left and right, up and down.”

Extra bases

Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) threw his first rehab outing Thursday night. Manager Rob Thomson said that it was “good.” He was in the 90-92 mph range, and believe his velocity is “trending up.”

“He threw strikes,” Thomson said. “He threw 47 pitches in the game and then he went down to the bullpen and threw 15 more. So he got to 62. He’s going to pitch Tuesday in Lehigh Valley. We’re probably going to get him into the 75-80 pitch area.”

The Phillies would like to get Walker to around 100 pitches before he returns to the big-league club. … Reliever Luis Ortiz (left ankle strain) is still in Florida playing catch. His ankle is still sore. … Reliever Dylan Covey (right shoulder sprain) is also still playing catch.