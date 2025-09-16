Garrett Stubbs’ prop, John Middleton’s beer shower and more from the Phillies’ NL East title celebration

After a tough loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, the Phillies had to wait one more day to lock up the National League East. They finally did that on Monday night in a dramatic 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a game that saw the Phillies go to extra innings to secure their second consecutive NL East crown.

After the game, the Phillies made the club house at Dodgers Stadium feel like home — celebrating their 13th NL East crown in franchise history with champagne showers and strobe lights in another step toward Red October.

When the game ended, the team assembled on the field for a group photo — wearing their bright red “Division Champs” T-shirts and hats.

But the on-field celebration was the quiet before the storm. Players entered the club house, grabbed their beer goggles as strobe lights decorated the room covered in plastic, and patiently waited for manager Rob Thomson to give his speech.

Once Thomson’s speech was over, the real party began. And of course, it wouldn’t be a party without Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs. During last year’s club house celebration, Stubbs stole the show.

He made quite the fashion statement, sporting his iconic striped Phillies overalls which doubled as storage for his victory beers. For this year’s celebration, he didn’t disappoint. Stubbs opted for the shirtless look this year and replaced his beer cans with a beer funnel.

Kyle Schwarber and Harrison Bader joined in on the fun, chugging from the funnel and rejoicing in a celebratory “Bang, Bang.”

Throughout the celebration, the beer funnel was the star of the show with each player taking a turn. Before the celebration could end, even Phillies owner John Middleton gave the beer funnel a go.

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott was also hard to miss in last year’s celebration, replacing his beer goggles with a UNLV football helmet. This year, Stott made his presence known by showering Middleton in beer during the NBC Sports broadcast of their celebration.

While Middleton walked out of the beer shower unscathed, others weren’t as lucky.