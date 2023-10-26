Phillies make changes to Rob Thomson’s coaching staff

Changes are coming to the Phillies’ major league coaching staff.

Bullpen coach Dave Lundquist and assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli won’t return next season, the team announced Thursday. Both were hired to their positions before Rob Thomson took over as manager midway through the 2022 season.

Lundquist, 50, spent five seasons on the major league staff, the last three as bullpen coach. He worked for the Phillies since 2008, including 11 years as a coach in the minors.

Camilli, 48, spent two seasons with the Phillies as hitting coach Kevin Long’s top deputy and was often tasked with coordinating early hitting drills before batting practice.

According to the Phillies, the rest of Thomson’s staff is expected to return. That includes Long, pitching coach Caleb Cotham, third base coach Dusty Wathan, first base coach Paco Figueroa, infield coach Bobby Dickerson, bench coach Mike Calitri, and assistant pitching coach Brian Kaplan.