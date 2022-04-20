DENVER -- One unintended consequence of the Phillies’ sluggish slugging has been a lack of high-leverage action for their rebuilt bullpen.

As manager Joe Girardi put it, “We haven’t had a lot of late leads.”

Indeed, entering Tuesday night’s game here against the Colorado Rockies, new closer Corey Knebel had gotten one save opportunity. New setup man Jeurys Familia appeared in only three games and not with a lead since opening day. Seranthony Dominguez came into a close game with a lead once.

So, naturally, Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning against the Rockies to give the Phillies a one-run lead and press the bullpen into action.

And, sure enough, it didn’t go well.

Dominguez was one strike from finishing a clean seventh inning. Instead, he walked Charlie Blackmon and gave up an infield single on Kris Bryant’s chopper to third baseman Alec Bohm. Girardi turned to Familia, who got ahead in the count to C.J. Cron before hanging a slider for a three-run homer.

The Rockies seized a two-run lead and emerged with a 6-5 win that sent the spiraling Phillies to their seventh loss in eight games. They are 4-8 and in danger of getting swept by the Rockies, with the matinee series finale set for Wednesday.

Before the bullpen implosion, the Phillies led 2-0 and 4-3. They finally mustered some offense against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland and reliever Ty Blach.

Gibson strums along

Kyle Gibson gave up three runs on six hits and left with a lead after six innings. But he actually pitched better than that.

The Rockies made mostly soft contact in a three-run fourth inning. Blackmon started the rally with a broken-bat single. Bryant beat the shift by punching a single through the right side. After a sacrifice fly and a walk, Brendan Rodgers reached on a fielder’s choice that could’ve been an inning-ending double play.

Randal Grichuk followed with a two-out RBI single up the middle to tie the game before Elias Díaz gave the Rockies a short-lived 3-2 lead by lining a single to center field.

Otherwise, Gibson avoided trouble. He didn’t yield a hit until the third inning and worked out of a two-on, two-out spot in the fifth. He has a 3.57 ERA through three starts and has reached 90 pitches in back-to-back outings, a rarity for starters after the short spring training.

Lend him a hand

Didi Gregorius exited in the fourth inning, two innings after getting hit on the left hand by a 91-mph sinker. X-rays were negative. The Phillies diagnosed him with a bruise and listed him as day-to-day.

The injury came after Girardi gave Gregorius a vote of confidence as the team’s primary shortstop against righties and lefties.

“I’ve seen Didi hit lefties,” Girardi said before the game. “Last year was just a bad year for him. He dealt with the elbow issue almost the whole time. He’s also our best shortstop, I believe. I think it’s important to have him out there.”

Johan Camargo replaced Gregorius and picked up two hits.

Schwarber delivers

Schwarber had his best game since opening day.

After waging an 11-pitch at-bat that ended in a strikeout in the second inning, he hit an opposite-field two-run homer to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning and stroked an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-5 in the eighth.