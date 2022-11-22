The Phillies extended the contract of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for three years, the team announced on Tuesday. Dombrowski, who signed a four-year deal with the Phillies in 2020, is now under contract through the 2027 season.

In 2022, Dombrowski’s second season with the Phillies, he led the team to its first playoff berth since 2011 and first World Series appearance since 2009. Dombrowski is the only head of a baseball operations department to ever lead four different teams to the World Series.

”I am excited to sign a contract extension with the Phillies,” Dombrowski said in a team press release. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base.

“I would like to express my gratitude to [managing partner] John Middleton for extending this opportunity to me. He is an amazing owner who is so eager to bring a world championship back to Philadelphia, and I look forward to the challenge of achieving that goal. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how well the Middleton and Buck families treat the personnel in our organization and how much they appreciate our passionate fans. They make Philadelphia a very special place to be.”

Dombrowski, 66, has also worked at the helm of the baseball operations departments for the Montreal Expos (1988-91), Florida Marlins (1991-2001), Detroit Tigers (2001-15) and Boston Red Sox (2015-19).

In his 33 years working as either a president or a general manager, his teams have made the playoffs 10 times, and have won the World Series twice.

The Phillies hope that under Dombrowski’s leadership, they’ll be able to win their first World Series since 2008 and their third in franchise history.

”We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season,” Middleton said. “His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal.”

