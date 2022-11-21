In the end, the 2022 Phillies didn’t incite a ticker-tape parade down Broad Street. They didn’t send revelers climbing up the light poles or get “Dancing On My Own” to play on a loop at City Hall Plaza.

But for one month, they turned a football city back into a baseball town, and well, it was everything they imagined — and more.

“We heard about it,” Aaron Nola said. “They always said, ‘Get to the playoffs and you’ll see it.’ With us, it had been a long time, and we didn’t see it. And we saw it. And it was cool. It was awesome. It’s addicting being on that field, in that dugout, in front of those fans.”

Now comes the hard part: Keeping it going.

Phillies offseason schedule

Dec. 4: The results of the Hall of Fame’s era committee elections announced.

Dec. 4-7: The winter meetings in San Diego with representatives from all 30 teams and most agents in attendance.

Dec. 7: The Rule 5 draft

Jan. 13: Deadline for teams to work out a contract with players who are eligible for arbitration.

Feb. 25: First spring training games, split-squad against the Yankees and Tigers. 

March 8-21: World Baseball Classic

March 30: Regular season opener at the Texas Rangers.