Who will be joining the Phillies' core that includes Rhys Hoskins (left), Kyle Schwarber (center) and Bryce Harper? Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

In the end, the 2022 Phillies didn’t incite a ticker-tape parade down Broad Street. They didn’t send revelers climbing up the light poles or get “Dancing On My Own” to play on a loop at City Hall Plaza. But for one month, they turned a football city back into a baseball town, and well, it was everything they imagined — and more. “We heard about it,” Aaron Nola said. “They always said, ‘Get to the playoffs and you’ll see it.’ With us, it had been a long time, and we didn’t see it. And we saw it. And it was cool. It was awesome. It’s addicting being on that field, in that dugout, in front of those fans.” Now comes the hard part: Keeping it going. Phillies offseason schedule Dec. 4: The results of the Hall of Fame’s era committee elections announced. Dec. 4-7: The winter meetings in San Diego with representatives from all 30 teams and most agents in attendance. Dec. 7: The Rule 5 draft Jan. 13: Deadline for teams to work out a contract with players who are eligible for arbitration. Feb. 25: First spring training games, split-squad against the Yankees and Tigers. March 8-21: World Baseball Classic March 30: Regular season opener at the Texas Rangers.

The offseason officially started Nov. 6, a day after Nick Castellanos fouled out and the Houston Astros clinched the World Series title. The Phillies’ needs were clear: a middle infielder, at least one starting pitcher, and a few bullpen arms.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ biggest offseason questions: Harper’s elbow, SS addition, and Painter in 2023?

“This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces, I’d imagine,” Bryce Harper said. “[President of baseball operations] Dave Dombrowski’s our guy. [Owner] John Middleton understands we want to win, and he wants to win, too, right now. I’d imagine we’re going to be the same team but with some more pieces to make it that much better.”

At The Inquirer, we had thoughts on who should stay and who should go. You can do the same, with this interactive Stay Or Go feature:

Now that you’ve cast your votes, here’s a look at everything that has happened so far and what awaits, as the National League champions try to defend their title:

Nov. 7

Aaron Nola will be back for an encore in 2023. Jean Segura and Zach Eflin? Not necessarily.

The Phillies informed Nola that they would pick up his $16 million option for 2023, an easy call considering his track record as one of the most durable starting pitchers in baseball. Since 2018, the 29-year-old right-hander has made more starts (143) and logged more innings (871⅔) than any pitcher in baseball.

Eflin, meanwhile, declined his half of a $15 million mutual option. After making $5.55 million this year, he will enter the free-agent market at age 28 and seek opportunities as a starting pitcher after coming out of the bullpen for the Phillies once he returned from the injured list in September.

The Phillies declined their $17 million option on Segura, who received a $1 million buyout and became a free agent. The Phillies have six other free agents, all pitchers: starters Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard, and relievers David Robertson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, and Chris Devenski.

Moving on from Segura assured the Phillies would have positional and financial flexibility to pursue one of the four elite shortstops available on the free-agent market: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

Nov. 10

Before the Phillies made an autumn run to the World Series, they survived a summer without Harper. The players who most helped them overcome losing their best hitter reaped the rewards. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto were awarded the Silver Slugger as top hitters among National League outfielders and catchers, respectively.

Realmuto received the honor for the third time but first since 2019; Schwarber is a first-time Silver Slugger winner.

Nov. 12

It was important to manager Rob Thomson to keep as much of his coaching staff intact as possible. After third-base coach Dusty Wathan agreed to a multiyear contract extension in October, the Phillies signed hitting coach Kevin Long to a two-year extension through the 2025 season.

Thomson reflects on Game 6 pitching decision

Two weeks after making the pitching change that will be debated in pubs and hoagie shops for years, Rob Thomson reflected back on pulling Zack Wheeler after 70 pitches in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

In breaking down the ultimate move gone wrong, Thomson also believes he learned something about himself, as Scott Lauber wrote.

“My brother asked me, he said, ‘So, what was it like in the World Series?’” Thomson said. “And I said, ‘Well, it really felt like the World Series before the game and after the game, but during the game, it was just the game.’ I learned that even though it’s a World Series game, I could relax and think clearly.”

Nov. 15

If the Phillies ever held an organizational skills competition, 22-year-old center field prospect Johan Rojas would be a solid bet to win any contest related to sprinting or outfield defense.

So, when it came time to make room for him on the 40-man roster, it was an easy decision.

The Phillies met the deadline to protect eligible players from being exposed to next month’s Rule 5 draft by selecting Rojas’ contract. The club’s fifth-best prospect according to Baseball America’s most recent rankings, he batted .244/.309/.354 with seven home runs in 556 plate appearances overall at high A and double A.

But the Phillies elected not to protect other Rule 5-eligible players, including lefty reliever Erik Miller and right-hander Cristian Hernández. The Rule 5 draft is scheduled for Dec. 7 in San Diego.

Phillies’ pitching future wants in on the fun

Phillies officials believe the club’s October success is sustainable in large part because of pitching prospects Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, and Griff McGarry, who could contribute to the big-league club as soon as 2023.

All three are plenty motivated, but watching the Phillies on baseball’s biggest stage provided an extra boost. And at the perfect time — ahead of 2023 — when they could all get called up to the big-league club.

Nov. 16

Bryce Harper decided to undergo surgery on the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that prevented him from throwing since the middle of April, ending months of speculation. The surgery would be performed on Nov. 23 by Los Angeles-based Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The extent of the procedure — a full-scale ligament reconstruction, known colloquially as “Tommy John surgery,” or a repair of the existing ligament — wouldn’t be ascertained until Harper is on the operating table. Regardless, three things were clear:

Harper will play in 2023. It’s doubtful he will be ready by opening day. The Phillies must figure out how to replace him for at least one month, maybe longer, as they did this year when he missed two months with a broken left thumb.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ free-agent pitching options include few of the difference-makers they need

Meanwhile, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies have “some flexibility” to sign another high-salaried free agent.

In other words, Trea Turner can expect a call.

“I think we have flexibility,” Dombrowski said. “We do lose a couple of guys that made significant dollars. In fact, more than one. We have some flexibility.”

Counting on a Castellanos bounceback

Even if Harper wasn’t going to miss part of next season, the Phillies would need more from Nick Castellanos, who made a candid admission after the World Series about his first year with the Phillies.

“Personally,” he said, “this was one of the hardest baseball years that I’ve had.”

Also the worst. And as Scott Lauber wrote, the Phillies dove into the offseason trying to understand why Castellanos struggled so profoundly. Figuring out how to avoid a repeat in 2023 will rank among their highest priorities.

Nov. 18

The Phillies met another deadline by predictably tendering 2023 contracts to Rhys Hoskins and four others who are eligible for salary arbitration: lefty starter Ranger Suárez, late-inning relievers José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez, and slick-fielding infielder Edmundo Sosa.

Additionally, the Phillies avoided arbitration with reliever Sam Coonrod by agreeing on a one-year contract that will be worth $775,000, according to a major league source.

Trade Hoskins? That’s just dumb.

Most of Philadelphia would be delighted to see Rhys Hoskins run out of town. They’d like ol’ Hoss to get traded for something like a mid-level starting pitcher who’d go .500 with a 4.50 ERA for the next two or three seasons. Why? Because Hoskins went 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in the final three losses to the Astros in the World Series. Talk about recency bias. But hey, you’ve got to blame somebody, right?

Here’s Marcus Hayes on why any talk of trading Hoskins is lunacy.

Nov. 21

Former Nationals teammate Trea Turner might be Bryce Harper’s “favorite player in the league,” but he’s unlikely to base a hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars decision on being able to play with his friends. But make no mistake, the Phillies must be considered among the favorites in the Turner derby. Here’s what you need to know about the most dynamic member of a stellar free-agent class of shortstops.

Dec. 4-7

For the first time since December 2019, the baseball world will gather at the winter meetings. They will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. The meetings were held remotely in 2020 because of the pandemic and canceled altogether last year after MLB locked out the players.

Representatives from all 30 teams and most agents will attend. The meetings also include a trade show and job fair.

The meetings will open Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. with the results of the Hall of Fame’s era committee elections. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, and Rafael Palmeiro are among eight candidates on the contemporary era ballot.

With the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 7, the meetings will conclude.

Jan. 13

Teams have until this date to work out a contract with players who are eligible for arbitration. If the sides don’t come to an agreement, they will exchange salary figures. Arbitration hearings will be scheduled in February.

The players have five arbitration-eligible players: Rhys Hoskins, Ranger Suárez, José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, and Edmundo Sosa.