“Just evaluating Corey, you’re talking about a guy that can play a quality left field, probably a quality right field, too. Runs the bases hard, shows up every day ready to play, prepared and has made real adjustments with his swing. And continues to make his adjustments with his swing,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He peels back layers when he’s evaluating himself, so I think for that reason he is striking out less and for that reason he’s able to get to the pitch at the top of the zone that he was struggling with previously, and so far, this is kind of a smaller sample size, but since he’s been with the Phillies has hit left-handed pitching, hit home runs off lefties … he’s kind of been a good all-around baseball player. And that’s a pretty attractive profile.”