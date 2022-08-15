CINCINNATI — Corey Knebel will be out for at least two weeks with an injury that sidelined him for three months last year.

Knebel, who began the season as the Phillies’ closer and remains a key piece of the bullpen, went on the 15-day injured list Monday, the team announced, after an MRI exam in Philadelphia confirmed a strained right lat muscle in his back.

Right-hander Sam Coonrod was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and recalled to join the team in Cincinnati. Coonrod has been out since spring training with a strained right shoulder.

» READ MORE: Phillies set to promote top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to double A

Knebel missed three months in the middle of last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a strained lat muscle. The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason.

In 46 appearances, Knebel has a 3.43 ERA, with 41 strikeouts and 28 walks in 44⅔ innings. Interim manager Rob Thomson took him out of the closer role after a rough stretch in May and early June. But Knebel hasn’t allowed a run in 17 of his last 18 outings.

The Phillies removed Knebel from Sunday’s game in New York in the seventh inning. He walked two of the three batters he faced and threw only five of 15 pitches for strikes.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper takes ‘huge’ step as he nears return from his fractured right thumb

Knebel has been part of a late-inning bullpen mix that features Seranthony Domínguez, Brad Hand, Connor Brogdon, and trade-deadline addition David Robertson. It’s unclear how Coonrod will be used, especially at the outset. The hard-throwing 29-year-old had a 4.04 ERA in 42 appearances for the Phillies last year.

To free a 40-man roster spot for Coonrod, the Phillies designated triple-A lefty Andrew Vasquez for assignment.