The Phillies delayed Friday’s game by 30 minutes after they placed three players -- including starting catcher Andrew Knapp -- on the COVID-19 injured list less than an hour before the originally scheduled first pitch.

The start of the game was delayed due to contact tracing after Knapp, Zach Eflin, and Luke Williams tested positive. All three players are fully vaccinated and considered “breakthrough cases.” Knapp was replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto, who was originally scheduled to receive a day off.

The Phillies remain one of seven major-league teams who have not reached the 85-percent vaccination threshold needed to relax the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols. All three players must remain on the list for 10 days since they tested positive.

Before being placed on the COVID-19 list, Eflin was slated to return to the injured list after his right knee injury cost him to be scratched Thursday night from making his first start since July 16. Eflin underwent an MRI on Friday afternoon and the Phillies are awaiting the results of the imaging.

Eflin was activated off the injured list at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and scratched an hour later when his knee did not feel right. Girardi was asked Friday if this could be it for Eflin in 2021.

“I think you have to look at that, yeah,” the manager said.