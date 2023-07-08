Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel added to NL All-Star roster

MIAMI — The Phillies will now have two All-Stars in Seattle next week. The team announced on Saturday that Craig Kimbrel has been added to the National League roster. Kimbrel will be replacing Brewers reliever Devin Williams. He was not added to the roster by Commissioner Rob Manfred as a legacy pick.

Kimbrel has been one of the most dominant relievers in the sport over the past few weeks. He was named National League reliever of the month in June, after going 2-0 with five saves and a .69 ERA through 13 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts. He has 14 saves and a 1.29 ERA this season in save opportunities. His 39.3% strikeout rate ranks first among all National League relievers.

» READ MORE: Phillies get some good news from tests on Andrew Painter’s elbow

Kimbrel’s turn around this season has been nothing short of remarkable. He struggled through his first 14 games, pitching to an 8.25 ERA through 12 innings pitched. But since his outing on May 3 in Los Angeles, when he gave up four earned runs through one-third of an inning against his former team, he has allowed only three earned runs through 25 innings pitched. Opposing hitters are batting .119 against him in that span.

It was conceivable that the Commissioner’s Office would choose Kimbrel as a legacy pick. He recorded his 400th save earlier in the season. But given how he’s performed this year, that won’t be necessary.