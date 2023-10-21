The Phillies have a Craig Kimbrel problem, and it just might cost them a chance at a championship

The truth is that there are no answers. It’s a scary truth, and you are well within your rights to try to rationalize around it. But you eventually have to accept it.

The Phillies have a Craig Kimbrel problem, and the only way out of it is for him to fix it.

The time to start worrying was long before Alek Thomas’ laser of a two-run home run screamed into the right-field seats on Friday night, evening the score, and, eventually, the series. It was long before Kimbrel and the bullpen melted down for a second straight night, blowing a three-run lead en route to a stunning 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks that evened this National League Championship Series.

Anybody paying attention could see that an implosion like this was brewing. It had been throughout this postseason. The results may have been there. For the most part, at least. But, man, did the underlying fundamentals look shaky. So much so that it was hard to imagine the fortunate outcomes lasting an entire month.

In the eighth inning of Game 4 of an NLCS the Phillies once commanded, disaster finally arrived.

Let the record reflect that when the looming disaster officially arrived, it started with a ball, and then a foul, and then another ball, and then a 94-mile-per-hour fastball up in the zone that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled for a leadoff double. After falling behind Evan Longoria and getting him to line out, Kimbrel fell behind pinch-hitter Thomas, 3-1. A foul ball made the count 3-2.

All you could do was cross your fingers and hope that Kimbrel could somehow manage to summon whatever angels had been perched on his shoulders for much of the postseason. All month, he’d found a way to wriggle out of jams like these. To throw the right strikes at the right time. To get the right hits in the right moments.

This was not one of those times.

Instead, Kimbrel threw Thomas a belt-high fastball and the Diamondbacks pinch-hitter did not miss.

With that, it was gone. All of it. The momentum of those dominant two games at Citizens Bank Park. The dreams of an early World Series clinch. The 5-2 lead the Phillies had built with a flurry of runs in the fourth through seventh innings.

Gone. Just, gone.

You’d like to think they can get it back. That the Phillies are still the favorites to win this thing, to advance to their second-straight Fall Classic, to get another shot at dethroning the Astros. But, man, how could you have any faith after watching the way this bullpen has stumbled over the last couple of nights?

A look over at the American League and you find a vaunted Houston team seizing control after falling behind 2-0 itself. Losses like these last two have a long history of flattening teams.

It wasn’t just Kimbrel. Orion Kerkering struggled to find the strike zone for a second straight night, allowing what would prove to be a pivotal run before sneaking out of the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead.

But Kimbrel is the key. They don’t necessarily need him to close. But they need him to give them some sort of high-leverage production, especially on nights like Friday.

Of course, pitching wasn’t the only problem.

Things looked grim early. Trea Turner was picked off and caught stealing after hitting a one-out single in the first inning. Turner had converted his last 40 stolen-base attempts, tied for the third-longest streak since 1951. In the second inning, Gurriel, the Diamondbacks left fielder, robbed J.T. Realmuto of extra bases with a leaping catch at the wall.

In the bottom of the second, Alec Bohm’s high throw to first base allowed a leadoff runner to reach base and eventually score an unearned run. Also contributing to the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 lead was Cristopher Sánchez, who appeared to forget that there was only one out on a potential double-play ball that could have ended the inning. He also threw a wild pitch that allowed Christian Walker to reach third base before Emmanuel Rivera’s single up the middle knocked him home.

The bottom of the third brought more breaks for the Diamondbacks: an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop, a wild pitch that allowed the runner to advance to second, a cue ball off the bat of Gabriel Moreno that got to right field and scored Ketel Marte to give Arizona a 2-0 lead.

It felt like a loss until Kyle Schwarber peeled his teammates off the mat with a solo home run in the fourth and some spirited words on his way around the bases. Brandon Marsh followed with an RBI double the following inning.

Soon, a 2-0 deficit was a 5-2 lead.

And then it was a loss. A crushing loss. A loss to even the series. A loss that will force Rob Thomson to ask himself a lot of hard questions.

If only there were answers.