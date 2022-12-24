Dave Dombrowski’s first big move at the helm of the Boston Red Sox in 2015 was a blockbuster offseason trade for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.

Seven years later, with the Phillies, Dombrowski is taking another shot with the active saves leader.

The Phillies and Kimbrel agreed to terms Friday night on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source confirmed. The deal was not announced and team officials were unable to discuss it because it’s pending a physical.

Kimbrel, 34, was once the most electric closer in baseball, with a blazing fastball and buckle-the-knees curveball. That isn’t the case anymore. The Los Angeles Dodgers removed him from the closer role late last season and didn’t include him on the roster for a divisional round series against the San Diego Padres.

But Kimbrel still recorded 22 saves in 27 chances and posted a 3.75 ERA in 63 games. He also dominated in the ninth inning for the Chicago Cubs in 2021, posting a 0.49 ERA and striking out 64 of 137 batters before getting traded across town to the White Sox.

It’s not clear how Kimbrel will slot into the Phillies’ bullpen. Shortly after taking over as manager on June 3, Rob Thomson replaced struggling Corey Knebel from the closer role and didn’t designate a replacement. Instead, Thomson deployed a mixture of late-inning relievers based on matchups rather than specific innings, leaning heavily at various times on Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, David Robertson, and even starter-turned-reliever Zach Eflin.

Asked recently for what type of relievers he prefers to add to the bullpen, Thomson said closer experience wasn’t required.

“I don’t think necessarily [a] closer, but people that can pitch late in the game along with Seranthony, Alvarado, Brogdon,” Thomson said. “Ideally at least one of those type of people. We’re not necessarily looking for a closer because we kind of mix and match.”

If Kimbrel doesn’t expressly replace Knebel as the opening-day closer, he will take his spot on the payroll. A year ago, the Phillies signed Knebel to a one-year, $10 million contract. Knebel, Brad Hand, Eflin, and Robertson were free agents. Eflin and Robertson signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, respectively.

Once Kimbrel’s contract is finalized, the Phillies’ payroll will stand at approximately $249.8 million as calculated for competitive-balance tax purposes, or roughly $3 million shy of the second luxury-tax threshold.

Kimbrel leads all active relievers — and ranks seventh all time — with 394 career saves. Only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodríguez, John Franco, and Billy Wagner saved more games than Kimbrel. Rivera, Hoffman, and Smith are in the Hall of Fame.

But Kimbrel hasn’t had a dominant full season as a closer since 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. He was on his way in 2021 with the Cubs, but struggled in a setup role (5.09 ERA) after the trade to the White Sox.

The Dodgers acquired Kimbrel in spring training for outfielder A.J. Pollock and installed him as the closer. He gave up one earned run over his first nine appearances and didn’t blow a save until May 30. But from July 3 through Sept. 22, the last time he pitched in the ninth inning, he had a 4.45 ERA and allowed 25 hits and 11 walks in 28⅓ innings.

Kimbrel’s fastball averaged a career-low 95.8 mph last season, down from 98.3 mph at his peak in 2017 with the Red Sox. His curveball remained a weapon. Opposing hitters batted .167 and slugged .244 against Kimbrel’s breaking ball.

The Phillies will add Kimbrel to a bullpen that includes holdovers Domínguez, Alvarado, Connor Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti, Nick Nelson, and recently acquired lefty Matt Strahm. Sam Coonrod could also be in the mix for a spot.